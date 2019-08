Financials (GBP) Sales 2017 - EBIT 2017 71,9 M Net income 2017 67,0 M Debt 2017 - Yield 2017 7,09% P/E ratio 2017 7,05x P/E ratio 2018 11,7x Capi. / Sales2017 - Capi. / Sales2018 - Capitalization 423 M Chart CHESNARA PLC Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends CHESNARA PLC Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 2 Average target price 362,50 GBp Last Close Price 282,00 GBp Spread / Highest target 54,3% Spread / Average Target 28,5% Spread / Lowest Target 2,84% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title John Deane Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director Peter William Mason Non-Executive Chairman David Anthony Rimmington Executive Director & Finance Director Veronica Susan France Independent Non-Executive Director David Sheldon Brand Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) CHESNARA PLC -18.38% 517 AXA 10.19% 56 239 PRUDENTIAL PLC -5.42% 42 877 METLIFE 6.45% 41 073 AFLAC 7.81% 36 264 PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL -4.00% 32 035