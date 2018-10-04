Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Chevron Corporation    CVX

CHEVRON CORPORATION (CVX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Advisory: Chevron Corporation’s 3Q 2018 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 07:01pm CEST

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX), one of the world’s leading energy companies, will hold its quarterly earnings conference call on Friday, November 2, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. PT).

Conference Call Information:
Date: Friday, November 2, 2018
Time: 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT
Dial-in # (Listen-only mode): 706-634-0892 / 877-604-2078
Conference ID #: 6183459

To access the live webcast, visit www.chevron.com.

The meeting replay will also be available on the company website under the “Investors” section.

Chevron Corporation is one of the world's leading integrated energy companies. Through its subsidiaries that conduct business worldwide, the company is involved in virtually every facet of the energy industry. Chevron explores for, produces and transports crude oil and natural gas; refines, markets and distributes transportation fuels and lubricants; manufactures and sells petrochemicals and additives; generates power; and develops and deploys technologies that enhance business value in every aspect of the company's operations. Chevron is based in San Ramon, Calif. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHEVRON CORPORATION
07:01pADVISORY : Chevron Corporation’s 3Q 2018 Earnings Conference Call and Webc..
BU
02:35pROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Kazakhstan Wins Big In Karachaganak Energy Settlement
AQ
10/01Equinor Agrees to Buy Chevron's Stake in Rosebank Project
DJ
10/01Energy majors to pay Kazakhstan $1.1 billion to settle Karachaganak row
RE
10/01CHEVRON : 2018 Fuel Your School Program Helps Support Teachers, Making up to $6 ..
PU
09/28Petrobras, Exxon, Shell, Chevron Among Winners of Brazil Pre-Salt Oil Auction..
DJ
09/28Petrobras, Exxon Mobil, Shell, Chevron Among Winners of Brazil Pre-Salt Aucti..
DJ
09/28Petrobras, ExxonMobil, Shell, Chevron Among Winners of Brazil Pre-Salt Auctio..
DJ
09/28CHEVRON : Equinor eyes Chevron's stake in UK's Rosebank oil and gas field -sourc..
RE
09/27Shell to handle contract negotiations for U.S. refinery industry
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/03CHEVRON : Risk/Reward Turns Tepidly Bullish 
10/03PayPal, Chevron teaming for pump payments 
10/03Escalating Ethane Prices And The Implications For MLPs And Midstream 
10/02BLOOMBERG : Saudi-Kuwaiti talks on shared oil stall over Chevron's role 
10/02Chevron North Sea Sells Its 40% Stake In Rosebank Project To Equinor (Update) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 177 B
EBIT 2018 21 691 M
Net income 2018 15 363 M
Debt 2018 25 591 M
Yield 2018 3,58%
P/E ratio 2018 15,57
P/E ratio 2019 12,93
EV / Sales 2018 1,50x
EV / Sales 2019 1,43x
Capitalization 240 B
Chart CHEVRON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Chevron Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHEVRON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 144 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael K. Wirth Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Patricia E. Yarrington Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Joseph C. Geagea EVP-Technology, Projects & Services Divisions
Ronald D. Sugar Lead Independent Director
Enrique Hernandez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHEVRON CORPORATION0.10%240 112
HOLLYFRONTIER CORP39.30%12 570
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.34.42%11 298
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SA-7.60%11 256
BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION-27.15%11 117
PETRONAS GAS BHD--.--%9 066
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.