Chevron : 2018 Fuel Your School Program Helps Support Teachers, Making up to $6 Million Available for Classroom Materials and Resources

SAN RAMON, Calif., Oct. 1, 2018 - Chevron U.S.A. Inc. (NYSE: CVX) today announced the launch of its 2018 Fuel Your School program, making up to $6 million available to help support public school teachers and students in 17 U.S. communities, with the help of local Chevron and Texaco marketers and retailers in 7 of those communities. Now in its ninth year, Chevron's Fuel Your School program is a collaboration with DonorsChoose.org to help fund eligible classroom projects, including science, technology, engineering and math (STEM)-focused projects that can bring innovative and real-life learning opportunities to students.

'Every day, public school teachers take on one of the most important responsibilities - to captivate young minds and help inspire a lifelong passion for learning and innovation,' said Dale Walsh, president of Chevron Americas Products. 'Chevron's Fuel Your School program helps provide the classroom resources teachers need to help students succeed in school and aspire to be future engineers and scientists.'

New in 2018, the Fuel Your School project submission period will open on DonorsChoose.org on Sept. 30, 2018, at 9 p.m. EDT/6 p.m. PDT , providing public school teachers from participating communities with more time to plan and develop their classroom project requests. Then, from Oct. 1 through Oct. 31, 2018, every time consumers purchase eight or more gallons of fuel at participating Chevron or Texaco stations, Chevron will donate $1, up to the maximum amount in each market, to help fund eligible classroom projects.

This year, Chevron also made changes to the program in Del Norte, Humboldt, Lake and Mendocino counties to help those communities impacted by the California wildfires. Chevron will not base the North Coast program funding on fuel sales, but instead will donate the full amount for that market towards eligible projects posted on DonorsChoose.org.

'Many teachers spend hundreds of their own hard-earned dollars to pay for classroom supplies,' said Charles Best, founder and CEO of DonorsChoose.org. 'With the help of Chevron, more than 48,000 classroom projects have been funded and more than 6,000 public schools in the U.S. have benefitted from Fuel Your School since the program's inception in 2010.'

The Fuel Your School program is part of Chevron's overall support for education, which has totaled over $400 million worldwide since 2013, helping to provide teachers with the tools to prepare students for the jobs of the future.

For a full list of participating communities in the Fuel Your School program and to see Official Rules, please visit www.FuelYourSchool.com. In addition to funds generated through the Fuel Your School program, anyone, including consumers and Chevron employees, may also support inspiring classroom projects on DonorsChoose.org by making separate, individual contributions.

