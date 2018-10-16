Chevron : Announces $500,000 Contribution for Hurricane Relief

Chevron U.S.A. Inc. today announced a contribution of $500,000 from the Chevron Global Community Fund to assist with efforts to recover from the damage done by Hurricane Michael.

“Hurricane Michael has taken a devastating toll,” said Dale Walsh, president of Chevron Americas Products. “The communities will come back stronger than ever, but in the meantime, there are families who are struggling. We are making this donation to help get these families the immediate assistance they need as they put their lives back together.”

The $500,000 donation will be evenly split between the American Red Cross and Volunteer Florida, Florida’s lead agency for volunteers and donations before, during and after disasters. Chevron will also match any qualifying donations made to the relief efforts by its employees and retirees.

Chevron has a large marketing presence in Florida and the Gulf Coast – including supplying thousands of Chevron and Texaco-branded stations from numerous terminals throughout the region.

Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies. Through its subsidiaries that conduct business worldwide, the company is involved in virtually every facet of the energy industry. Chevron explores for, produces and transports crude oil and natural gas; refines, markets and distributes transportation fuels and lubricants; manufactures and sells petrochemicals and additives; generates power; and develops and deploys technologies that enhance business value in every aspect of the company’s operations. Chevron is based in San Ramon, Calif. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181016006067/en/