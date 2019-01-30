Chevron : Announces Increase in Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) today declared
a quarterly dividend of one dollar and nineteen cents ($1.19) per share,
payable March 11, 2019, to all holders of common stock as shown on the
transfer records of the Corporation at the close of business February
15, 2019.
This increase puts Chevron on track to make 2019 the 32nd consecutive
year with an increase in annual dividend payout.
