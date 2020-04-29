Log in
Chevron : Announces Quarterly Dividend (Apr. 29, 2020)

04/29/2020 | 10:08pm EDT
SAN RAMON, Calif., April 29, 2020 - The Board of Directors of Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) declared a quarterly dividend of one dollar and twenty-nine cents ($1.29) per share, payable June 10, 2020, to all holders of common stock as shown on the transfer records of the Corporation at the close of business May 19, 2020.

Disclaimer

Chevron Corporation published this content on 29 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2020 02:07:11 UTC
