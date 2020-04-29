Chevron : Announces Quarterly Dividend (Apr. 29, 2020)

press releasechevron announces quarterly dividend (apr. 29, 2020)
SAN RAMON, Calif., April 29, 2020 - The Board of Directors of Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) declared a quarterly dividend of one dollar and twenty-nine cents ($1.29) per share, payable June 10, 2020, to all holders of common stock as shown on the transfer records of the Corporation at the close of business May 19, 2020.
