Chevron : Announces Senior Leadership Appointments

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) today named Pierre Breber vice president
and chief financial officer, effective April 1, 2019. Breber replaces
Patricia Yarrington who has elected to retire after 38 years of
extraordinary service with the company.
In related moves, Mark Nelson, currently vice president Midstream,
Strategy & Planning, will succeed Breber as executive vice president of
Downstream and Chemicals. Colin Parfitt, currently president of Supply &
Trading, will become vice president of Midstream. Both appointments are
effective March 1, 2019.
“Over the course of her career, Pat has distinguished herself as one of
our most outstanding and inspiring leaders,” said Michael Wirth,
Chevron’s chairman and chief executive officer. “Pat’s leadership,
insight and judgment were instrumental in directing our financial
strategy over the last decade, and essential in guiding our company
through unpredictable commodity market conditions in recent years.”
Breber, 54, joined Chevron in 1989. He became vice president and
treasurer in 2009, vice president of Gas & Midstream in 2014, executive
vice president of Gas & Midstream in 2015 and executive vice president
of Downstream and Chemicals, his current position, in 2016.
“Pierre is uniquely qualified to be our next CFO, having served in
senior finance roles and also in operating roles across our downstream,
midstream and upstream businesses. Pierre’s deep financial background
and broad knowledge of our operations will be valuable in ensuring we
remain financially strong and create lasting shareholder value,” Wirth
said.
Nelson, 55, brings more than three decades of marketing, operations and
strategic planning experience to his new role. Prior to his current
position, which he assumed in 2018, Nelson served as vice president of
Corporate Strategic Planning; president of International Products, with
responsibility for Chevron’s refining and marketing businesses in
Europe, Africa, Middle East and Asia; and president of Chevron’s
Canadian upstream business in Calgary, Alberta.
“Mark’s breadth of experience, results-driven leadership and deep
knowledge of our downstream and chemicals business makes him the right
person to take the helm of this significant segment of Chevron,” Wirth
said.
Parfitt, 54, began his career with Chevron in 1995 with Chevron
International Oil Company, based in London. Since that time, he has held
a variety of leadership, sales and marketing positions in Chevron’s
Supply & Trading, Oronite Additives, Lubricants and Americas Products
businesses.
“Colin is an experienced leader who will ensure that our Midstream
business continues to create value in supporting our upstream and
downstream assets, and enabling Chevron to continue to deliver the
energy that improves lives and powers the world forward,” Wirth added.
Breber, Nelson and Parfitt will report to Wirth in their new roles.
Chevron Corporation is one of the world's leading integrated energy
companies. Through its subsidiaries that conduct business worldwide, the
company is involved in virtually every facet of the energy industry.
Chevron explores for, produces and transports crude oil and natural gas;
refines, markets and distributes transportation fuels and lubricants;
manufactures and sells petrochemicals and additives; generates power;
and develops and deploys technologies that enhance business value in
every aspect of the company's operations. Chevron is based in San Ramon,
Calif. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190204005791/en/