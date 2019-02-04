Log in
CHEVRON CORPORATION (CVX)

CHEVRON CORPORATION (CVX)
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EXCHANGE - 02/04 10:41:33 pm
122.1000 USD   +3.15%
05:15pCHEVRON : CEO Wirth set to earn over $28 million in annual pay
RE
05:01pCHEVRON : Announces Senior Leadership Appointments
BU
12:52pVenezuela Struggles to Pump, Ship Oil After U.S. Sanctions
DJ
News 
Chevron : Announces Senior Leadership Appointments

Chevron : Announces Senior Leadership Appointments

02/04/2019 | 05:01pm EST

Pierre Breber named Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Mark Nelson named Executive Vice President, Downstream & Chemicals
Colin Parfitt named Vice President, Midstream

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) today named Pierre Breber vice president and chief financial officer, effective April 1, 2019. Breber replaces Patricia Yarrington who has elected to retire after 38 years of extraordinary service with the company.

In related moves, Mark Nelson, currently vice president Midstream, Strategy & Planning, will succeed Breber as executive vice president of Downstream and Chemicals. Colin Parfitt, currently president of Supply & Trading, will become vice president of Midstream. Both appointments are effective March 1, 2019.

“Over the course of her career, Pat has distinguished herself as one of our most outstanding and inspiring leaders,” said Michael Wirth, Chevron’s chairman and chief executive officer. “Pat’s leadership, insight and judgment were instrumental in directing our financial strategy over the last decade, and essential in guiding our company through unpredictable commodity market conditions in recent years.”

Breber, 54, joined Chevron in 1989. He became vice president and treasurer in 2009, vice president of Gas & Midstream in 2014, executive vice president of Gas & Midstream in 2015 and executive vice president of Downstream and Chemicals, his current position, in 2016.

“Pierre is uniquely qualified to be our next CFO, having served in senior finance roles and also in operating roles across our downstream, midstream and upstream businesses. Pierre’s deep financial background and broad knowledge of our operations will be valuable in ensuring we remain financially strong and create lasting shareholder value,” Wirth said.

Nelson, 55, brings more than three decades of marketing, operations and strategic planning experience to his new role. Prior to his current position, which he assumed in 2018, Nelson served as vice president of Corporate Strategic Planning; president of International Products, with responsibility for Chevron’s refining and marketing businesses in Europe, Africa, Middle East and Asia; and president of Chevron’s Canadian upstream business in Calgary, Alberta.

“Mark’s breadth of experience, results-driven leadership and deep knowledge of our downstream and chemicals business makes him the right person to take the helm of this significant segment of Chevron,” Wirth said.

Parfitt, 54, began his career with Chevron in 1995 with Chevron International Oil Company, based in London. Since that time, he has held a variety of leadership, sales and marketing positions in Chevron’s Supply & Trading, Oronite Additives, Lubricants and Americas Products businesses.

“Colin is an experienced leader who will ensure that our Midstream business continues to create value in supporting our upstream and downstream assets, and enabling Chevron to continue to deliver the energy that improves lives and powers the world forward,” Wirth added.

Breber, Nelson and Parfitt will report to Wirth in their new roles.

Chevron Corporation is one of the world's leading integrated energy companies. Through its subsidiaries that conduct business worldwide, the company is involved in virtually every facet of the energy industry. Chevron explores for, produces and transports crude oil and natural gas; refines, markets and distributes transportation fuels and lubricants; manufactures and sells petrochemicals and additives; generates power; and develops and deploys technologies that enhance business value in every aspect of the company's operations. Chevron is based in San Ramon, Calif. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.


© Business Wire 2019
