Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Chevron Corporation    CVX

CHEVRON CORPORATION

(CVX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 02/14 04:00:39 pm
118.16 USD   -1.18%
12:37aCHEVRON : Technology Ventures Awards Technology Pioneers
PU
12:35aCHEVRON : Asian prices drop to 17-month low on tepid demand
RE
02/14CHEVRON CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Chevron : Asian prices drop to 17-month low on tepid demand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/15/2019 | 12:35am EST
FILE PHOTO: A liquified natural gas (LNG) tanker leaves the dock after discharge at PetroChina's receiving terminal in Dalian

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Asian spot prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) continued their downward spiral this week, hitting a 17-month low as the market moved further away from the peak winter demand period and inventories remained high in the region.

Spot prices for March delivery to Asia fell to $6.50 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) this week, down 20 cents from the previous week to their lowest since Sept. 8, 2017, trade sources said.

April prices are estimated at about $6.30 per mmBtu, the sources said.

Demand in China remained tepid as many factories there were still shut for Lunar New Year celebrations, trade sources said. The Lunar New Year fell on Feb. 5 and 6 this year, but the festival typically lasts for about two weeks.

While temperatures in Beijing and Shanghai dipped below normal briefly, they are expected to get warmer next week, weather data from Refinitiv Eikon showed.

"It snowed in Beijing but it's not that cold still, plus the factories are still shut, so the inventory levels are still quite high," a China-based trade source said.

Several unplanned outages failed to lift prices, indicating just how weak demand is currently, trade sources said.

Loadings of LNG cargoes at Malaysia's Bintulu export plant, operated by Petronas, were delayed this week due to lower production, sources have said.

But the delay was due to minor glitches at the plant which have since been resolved, one of the sources said.

Woodside Petroleum's Pluto LNG facility has also resumed full output after a brief outage.

With prices falling, there is also less incentive for producers to keep output at high levels, an industry source said.

Natural gas flows to U.S. LNG export terminals were expected to increase in coming days after collapsing to their lowest level in almost a year as fog clears along the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Analysts said the drop was due to maintenance work at the LNG terminals and pipelines feeding them, and fog, which had forced several vessels to drop anchor in the Gulf of Mexico.

At least one LNG cargo was delayed briefly from Cheniere Energy Inc's Sabine Pass terminal in Louisiana, but loadings have since resumed, a source familiar with the matter said.

Still, supply remained ample in Asia with Kuwait Petroleum Corp and Indonesia's Donggi-Senoro LNG export plant offering cargoes for March and April.

Indonesia's Pertamina sold four cargoes it had offered for March 2019 to early 2020 from its Bontang plant, although price and buyer details could not immediately be confirmed.

(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Additional reporting by Jane Chung and Wilda Asmarini; Editing by Tom Hogue)

By Jessica Jaganathan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHEVRON CORPORATION
12:37aCHEVRON : Technology Ventures Awards Technology Pioneers
PU
12:35aCHEVRON : Asian prices drop to 17-month low on tepid demand
RE
02/14CHEVRON CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/13CHEVRON : Signs New Gas Agreement with GS Caltex
BU
02/13Woodside Earnings Boosted by Rise in Sales, Prices
DJ
02/12EXXON MOBIL : Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli shareholders considering buying shares held ..
AQ
02/11CHEVRON : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.
PU
02/10EXCLUSIVE : Venezuela shifts oil ventures' accounts to Russian bank - document, ..
RE
02/09CHEVRON : Large-Scale Projects a Factor for Profitable Shale Drilling
AQ
02/08Shell leads cash race but Exxon catching up
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 161 B
EBIT 2019 19 568 M
Net income 2019 13 116 M
Debt 2019 19 768 M
Yield 2019 3,94%
P/E ratio 2019 17,43
P/E ratio 2020 13,98
EV / Sales 2019 1,54x
EV / Sales 2020 1,35x
Capitalization 228 B
Chart CHEVRON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Chevron Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHEVRON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 139 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael K. Wirth Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Patricia E. Yarrington Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Joseph C. Geagea EVP-Technology, Projects & Services Divisions
Ronald D. Sugar Lead Independent Director
Enrique Hernandez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHEVRON CORPORATION7.50%228 471
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SA-5.59%11 360
HOLLYFRONTIER9.88%9 733
PETRONAS GAS BHD--.--%8 821
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL CO LTD5.61%7 380
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.6.21%6 947
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.