By Dan Molinski

Chevron Corp. said it was beginning the startup Friday of a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit after maintenance at its Pasadena, Texas, refinery.

In a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the refinery said the startup process could last until Tuesday.

The 110,000-barrel-a-day refinery is in the Houston area.

