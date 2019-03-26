Chevron : Black-Chested Buzzard Eagles of South America

feature
black-chested buzzard eagles
of south america
situation
2012 • argentina
-
Chevron Argentina operates the El Trapial oil field located in Neuquén province about 615 miles (990km) southwest of Buenos Aires.
-
During safety maintenance activities in 2012 to replace wooden power poles and other equipment damaged by high-wind storms, our workers reported seeing large nests built on some of the power poles.
-
The nests' location on the crossarms of the power poles posed a risk to the raptors inhabiting them.
El Trapial's operations are powered by electricity fed from Argentina's National Interconnected System. There are two power plants with turbo generators and more than 155 miles (250 km) of medium-voltage power lines.
black-chested buzzard eagle
-
Black or dark gray chest, neck and head
-
Black tail
-
White underside
-
Black or dark gray wings with white along the edges
3.7-7.1 lbs
(1.67-3.2 kg)
females are larger than males
territory
Throughout Argentina and a large portion of subequatorial South America
black-chested buzzard eagles are often seen:
-
In dry, open habitats with rugged terrain
-
Perched on rocky cliffs or tall poles
-
Soaring, often in pairs, as they search for prey
rabbits are their favorite meal
actions taken
We consulted with a local wildlife biologist to assess the situation.
To mitigate risk to the species, identified as black-chested buzzard eagles, we followed the expert's recommendations and:
Erected higher poles that were independent of the power lines
Constructed artificial nesting boxes attached to the new poles
Relocated 10 black-chested buzzard eagle nests, including eaglets and eggs, to the nesting boxes
the nesting boxes provided safe space for the relocated eagles to raise their families
we continue to monitor power lines for nests that might need to be relocated
our actions helped promote preservation of this indigenous raptor species
our actions were consistent with our goal
to conserve biodiversity:
we strive to avoid or reduce the potential for significant impacts on sensitive species, habitats and ecosystems
Disclaimer
Chevron Corporation published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 21:49:02 UTC