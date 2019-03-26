Chevron : Black-Chested Buzzard Eagles of South America

feature black-chested buzzard eagles

of south america

situation 2012 • argentina Chevron Argentina operates the El Trapial oil field located in Neuquén province about 615 miles (990km) southwest of Buenos Aires.

During safety maintenance activities in 2012 to replace wooden power poles and other equipment damaged by high-wind storms, our workers reported seeing large nests built on some of the power poles.

The nests' location on the crossarms of the power poles posed a risk to the raptors inhabiting them. El Trapial's operations are powered by electricity fed from Argentina's National Interconnected System. There are two power plants with turbo generators and more than 155 miles (250 km) of medium-voltage power lines.

black-chested buzzard eagle Black or dark gray chest, neck and head

Black tail

White underside

Black or dark gray wings with white along the edges

length 24-30 in (62-76 cm) weight: 3.7-7.1 lbs (1.67-3.2 kg) wingspan: 4'11'-6'7' (149-200 cm)

females are larger than males

territory Throughout Argentina and a large portion of subequatorial South America

black-chested buzzard eagles are often seen: In dry, open habitats with rugged terrain

Perched on rocky cliffs or tall poles

Soaring, often in pairs, as they search for prey

rabbits are their favorite meal

diet consists of:

small reptiles small birds carrion small mammals

actions taken We consulted with a local wildlife biologist to assess the situation. To mitigate risk to the species, identified as black-chested buzzard eagles, we followed the expert's recommendations and:

Erected higher poles that were independent of the power lines Constructed artificial nesting boxes attached to the new poles Relocated 10 black-chested buzzard eagle nests, including eaglets and eggs, to the nesting boxes

results

the nesting boxes provided safe space for the relocated eagles to raise their families we continue to monitor power lines for nests that might need to be relocated our actions helped promote preservation of this indigenous raptor species

our actions were consistent with our goal

to conserve biodiversity: we strive to avoid or reduce the potential for significant impacts on sensitive species, habitats and ecosystems

Wild Files is a series on Chevron.com that spans the world to cover interesting examples of how we deliver on our commitment to environmental stewardship.

Published: March 2019