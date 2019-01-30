Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Chevron Corporation    CVX

CHEVRON CORPORATION (CVX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Chevron Buys Texas Refinery from Petrobras for $350 Million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2019 | 05:44pm EST

By Bowdeya Tweh

Chevron Corp. (CVX) said Wednesday it reached a deal to buy a Pasadena, Texas, refinery from Petróleo Brasileiro SA for $350 million.

"This expansion of our Gulf Coast refining system enables Chevron to process more domestic light crude, supply a portion of our retail market in Texas and Louisiana with Chevron-produced products, and realize synergies through coordination with our refinery in Pascagoula," said Pierre Breber, executive vice president of Chevron's downstream and chemicals unit, in a news release.

The 466-acre complex includes a refinery that has the capacity to process about 110,000 barrels per day of light crude. The site also has a tank farm with a storage capacity of 5.1 million barrels of crude oil and refined products.

Chevron said the acquisition will add to its U.S. refining network, which includes a refinery in Mississippi, two facilities in California and a refinery in Utah.

Petrobras, Brazil's state-controlled oil company, had said last year it was seeking to sell the Texas refinery complex.

Write to Bowdeya Tweh at bowdeya.tweh@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHEVRON CORPORATION 1.06% 113.01 Delayed Quote.3.11%
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS 0.99% 25.62 End-of-day quote.12.26%
WTI 1.69% 54.19 Delayed Quote.14.63%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHEVRON CORPORATION
05:44pChevron Buys Texas Refinery from Petrobras for $350 Million
DJ
05:07pCHEVRON : Agrees with Petrobras to Buy Pasadena Refinery System for $350 million
BU
04:16pCHEVRON : Announces Increase in Quarterly Dividend
BU
02:48pCHEVRON : Correction to Chevron CIO article
DJ
12:28pU.S. sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
RE
06:26aCHEVRON : Petrobras says deal to sell Pasadena refinery to Chevron nearly done
RE
06:02aIndonesia's Pertamina slashes 2019 spending target by nearly 25 percent
RE
01/29CHEVRON : CIO Says Technology Triggers Faster Human Decisions
DJ
01/29CHEVRON : Sanctions on Venezuela's oil firm sends U.S. refiners scrambling
RE
01/29U.S. energy companies respond to sanctions on Venezuela's oil firm
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 174 B
EBIT 2018 21 415 M
Net income 2018 15 358 M
Debt 2018 24 629 M
Yield 2018 4,02%
P/E ratio 2018 14,17
P/E ratio 2019 15,55
EV / Sales 2018 1,37x
EV / Sales 2019 1,36x
Capitalization 214 B
Chart CHEVRON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Chevron Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHEVRON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 138 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael K. Wirth Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Patricia E. Yarrington Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Joseph C. Geagea EVP-Technology, Projects & Services Divisions
Ronald D. Sugar Lead Independent Director
Enrique Hernandez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHEVRON CORPORATION3.11%213 682
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SA-2.13%12 066
HOLLYFRONTIER5.83%9 374
PETRONAS GAS BHD--.--%8 568
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL CO LTD2.61%7 237
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.5.23%7 089
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.