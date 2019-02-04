Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Chevron Corporation    CVX

CHEVRON CORPORATION (CVX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EXCHANGE - 02/04 10:41:33 pm
122.1000 USD   +3.15%
05:15pCHEVRON : CEO Wirth set to earn over $28 million in annual pay
RE
05:01pCHEVRON : Announces Senior Leadership Appointments
BU
12:52pVenezuela Struggles to Pump, Ship Oil After U.S. Sanctions
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Chevron : CEO Wirth set to earn over $28 million in annual pay

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2019 | 05:15pm EST
Chevron Corp Vice Chairman Wirth speaks at Gastech, the world's biggest expo for the gas industry, in Chiba

(Reuters) - Chevron Corp Chief Executive Officer Michael Wirth is set to receive at least $28 million (£21.5 million) in total pay this year, the U.S. oil and gas company said on Monday.

His annual base salary was set at $1.6 million, about $100,000 higher than a year earlier, a regulatory filing showed.

Wirth, who also serves as chairman of Chevron's board of directors, was named CEO in February 2018 after a more than 30-year career at the San Ramon, California-headquartered oil major.

He is eligible for at least $28 million of total pay when including 236,900 stock options, according to Reuters calculations. Overall compensation may be higher when other compensation such as performance shares and restricted stock units are considered.

Separately, Chevron also named Pierre Breber as its next chief financial officer, effective April 1, replacing Patricia Yarrington who is retiring after 38 years at the company.

Breber, 54, joined Chevron in 1989, and most recently served as executive vice president of downstream and chemicals.

(Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHEVRON CORPORATION
05:15pCHEVRON : CEO Wirth set to earn over $28 million in annual pay
RE
05:01pCHEVRON : Announces Senior Leadership Appointments
BU
03:26pCHEVRON CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements a..
AQ
12:52pVenezuela Struggles to Pump, Ship Oil After U.S. Sanctions
DJ
08:09aCHEVRON : Reports Electricity, Operational Issues at Richmond, Calif. Refinery
DJ
05:29aCHEVRON : revenue, earnings increase in 4Q18
AQ
02/02Leaner Oil Firms Profit Despite Lower Prices -- WSJ
DJ
02/01Stock rally flags after strong U.S. data, bond yields rise
RE
02/01Stock rally flags after strong U.S. data, bond yields rise
RE
02/01Big Oil Companies Finished 2018 Strong Despite Plunge in Oil Prices -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 171 B
EBIT 2019 19 233 M
Net income 2019 13 701 M
Debt 2019 19 223 M
Yield 2019 3,96%
P/E ratio 2019 17,38
P/E ratio 2020 13,89
EV / Sales 2019 1,44x
EV / Sales 2020 1,29x
Capitalization 226 B
Chart CHEVRON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Chevron Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHEVRON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 138 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael K. Wirth Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Patricia E. Yarrington Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Joseph C. Geagea EVP-Technology, Projects & Services Divisions
Ronald D. Sugar Lead Independent Director
Enrique Hernandez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHEVRON CORPORATION8.81%226 178
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SA-2.91%11 997
HOLLYFRONTIER7.98%9 565
PETRONAS GAS BHD--.--%8 739
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL CO LTD3.61%7 266
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.10.73%7 159
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.