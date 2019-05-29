Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Chevron Corporation    CVX

CHEVRON CORPORATION

(CVX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Chevron : Exxon shareholders reject resolutions on climate and splitting CEO, chairman roles

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 11:16pm EDT
Protestors gather outside the ExxonMobil annual shareholders meeting to protest the companys climate policies as people arrive at the 2019 annual shareholders meeting in Dallas

DALLAS (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp shareholders on Wednesday rejected a proposal to split the chief executive officer and board chairman roles that some had promoted to protest a decision to strike an unrelated climate change resolution from the ballot.

Two institutional shareholders had urged a vote in favor of the role split after Exxon got the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to strike a climate change measure from its ballot.

The protest fizzled, with about 41% of the votes supporting the separation at the company's annual meeting, little more than the more than the 38% approval votes that similar resolutions garnered in recent years.

Shareholders also defeated measures calling for a special board committee on climate change and for a report on the risks of climate change to Exxon's U.S. Gulf Coast chemical plants.

At Chevron Corp's annual meeting on Wednesday, a proposal to create an independent chairman received just 26% of votes, and only 8% of votes favored a board committee on climate change.

In contrast, 99% of shareholders at BP Plc last week favored a resolution calling for the British oil company to meet a climate accord seeking to curb a rise in global temperatures. Royal Dutch Shell last year agreed to set targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and link them to executive pay.

New York state's pension fund and the Church Commissioners for England, the endowment fund of the Church of England, had backed the independent chairman's proposal at Exxon after their resolution seeking emissions goals was struck from the ballot.

The 41% approval for the independent board chair proposal was the largest in the last seven times such a proposal has been considered. New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said in a statement that "Exxon would ignore this level of support for an independent board chair at its own risk.”

Exxon has been in "open conflict about climate strategy and disclosure" with its investors, said Edward Mason, who represented the Church of England and presented two climate resolutions that failed to gain majority support.

Shareholders in recent years have pressed Exxon to define a path toward meeting the 2015 Paris climate agreement to limit global warming, but the company has not committed to any targets.

"Engagement on climate is important, but working on solutions through fundamental research and development for new technologies is also important," Exxon Chief Executive Darren Woods said at the meeting.

Exxon has multi-billion-dollar expansion programs to find and produce new reserves of oil and natural gas, as well as to expand its refining and chemical footprint. It has projected shale production of 1 million barrels per day in the Permian Basin, the top U.S. shale field, as early as 2024.

Woods said the company would continue to engage with shareholders as part of a "a years-long process."

More than 50 people organized by environmental group 350 Dallas held signs and chanted outside the hotel entrance to protest Exxon's climate policies.

"The climate crisis is real and they have contributed to it," said Olinka Green, 50, of Dallas, who held a sign saying, "There is no Planet B."

Shares of Exxon were down 0.62% at $72.16 on Wednesday.

Exxon is pushing ahead in China despite the trade war between the two countries, and Woods said its plans have not been interrupted.

Last year it was approved for an about $9 billion liquefied natural gas terminal and a massive chemicals project in China, the second foreign firm after Germany’s BASF to gain approval to operate such a plant without a local sponsor.

"That is a lifelong investment, a 50- to 100-year timeline investment," Woods said. "While we're sensitive to what we're seeing in the current environment and the implications, and we're making sure that we understand how issues can play themselves out, we're also trying to put that in the context of this long-term time horizon we're trying to manage."

(Reporting by Jennifer Hiller; editing by David Gregorio and Leslie Adler)

By Jennifer Hiller
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHEVRON CORPORATION -1.30% 116.77 Delayed Quote.7.34%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -0.62% 72.16 Delayed Quote.5.82%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHEVRON CORPORATION
05/29CHEVRON : Exxon shareholders reject resolutions on climate and splitting CEO, ch..
RE
05/29CHEVRON : Exxon shareholders reject resolutions on climate and splitting CEO, ch..
RE
05/29Oil Prices End Lower on Demand Worries
DJ
05/29CHEVRON : Reports Business Results at Annual Stockholders Meeting
BU
05/29CHEVRON : Launches Second Stage Australia Drilling Campaign for Gorgon LNG
AQ
05/28CHEVRON : Specialized Disclosure Report
PU
05/26Australia's Gas Industry Needs to Collaborate to Stay Ahead
DJ
05/23Energy ETFs Follow Oil Prices Lower
DJ
05/23Asia oil refiners mull run cuts with margins at 16-year low for season - sour..
RE
05/21CHEVRON : Reports Excess Opacity, Maintenance Shutdown at Texas Refinery
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 159 B
EBIT 2019 21 060 M
Net income 2019 14 209 M
Debt 2019 19 973 M
Yield 2019 4,02%
P/E ratio 2019 15,29
P/E ratio 2020 13,53
EV / Sales 2019 1,54x
EV / Sales 2020 1,45x
Capitalization 225 B
Chart CHEVRON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Chevron Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHEVRON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 140 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael K. Wirth Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Patricia E. Yarrington Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Joseph C. Geagea EVP-Technology, Projects & Services Divisions
Ronald D. Sugar Lead Independent Director
Enrique Hernandez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHEVRON CORPORATION7.34%225 350
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SA-13.42%10 406
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.-13.28%8 285
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL CO LTD5.81%7 126
HOLLYFRONTIER-20.01%6 983
CVR ENERGY, INC.28.71%4 424
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About