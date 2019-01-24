Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Chevron Corporation    CVX

CHEVRON CORPORATION (CVX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Chevron : Indonesia embarks on overhaul of oil, gas law to halt output slide

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/24/2019 | 07:05am EST
A fuel truck passes storage tanks as it departs after loading its cargo at a state-owned Pertamina fuel depot in Jakarta

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's government is planning revisions of its oil and gas law with President Joko Widodo this week responding to a proposal initiated by parliament, calling for a plan to revive the ailing sector and boost the country's energy independence.

Widodo this week met with his senior cabinet members to craft a response to parliamentary proposals for a new law submitted in December.

The revisions should provide momentum for regulatory reforms to make the oil and gas sector more efficient, transparent, straightforward, sustainable and provide added value to the national economy, Widodo said according to a statement from the cabinet secretary issued late on Wednesday.

Formerly an oil exporter and member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Indonesia's crude output has plunged while its fuel demand has surged, making the country reliant on imports of gasoline and diesel.

The slump in oil and gas output has followed years of regulatory uncertainty. Recent pressure from the government on state-owned energy producer PT Pertamina to take over assets from oil majors like Chevron and Total has stoked concerns among foreign energy investors about the security of their projects.

Indonesia has struggled to revamp its last set of oil and gas laws passed in 2001 and a parliamentary committee finally proposed a new law to the full body in December.

Issues surrounding the oil and gas sector have long been a source of tension with foreign investors, and resolving these matters has proven challenging for Widodo, who is running for re-election in April.

"The aim of this revision must not only be to push to increase oil and gas production, but also to support the strengthening of national capacities, strengthening domestic industries and investment in our human resources in the oil and gas industry," according to a statement on the cabinet secretary's website.

Among the changes the parliament proposed and which Widodo and his cabinet will discuss with them is the creation of a new oil and gas business entity that will also serve as a regulator, called BUKMigas, according to a draft of the law reviewed by Reuters.

That agency will take over from the current upstream regulator SKKMigas and the downstream regulator BPHMigas.

In addition to its regulatory role, BUKMigas will also be able to undertake work in oil and gas exploration and production. However, BPHMigas will still maintain oversight of pipeline fuel and gas transportation.

(For graphic
on Indonesia oil production vs consumption, click

LIST OF PROBLEMS

For the first time, Indonesia would have a state petroleum fund, bankrolled with revenue the government makes from oil and gas production as well as levies and bonuses, according to the draft.

More talks about the proposed law will be held between Widodo's government and the parliament. Late on Wednesday, Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry Legal Bureau Chief Hufron Asrofi told reporters that the government is compiling a list of problems with the current draft for discussion.

According to a note on Indonesia's oil and gas policy published this week by Fitch Solutions Macro Research, much work is still needed to attract investment to the oil and gas sector.

"When viewed in the context of intensifying competition for foreign direct investments across South and Southeast Asia, Indonesia remains at risk of falling behind, despite its impressive reserves profile and large market, if the tightening state grip over the sector is not loosened."

(Reporting by Fergus Jensen and Wilda Asmarini; Editing by Henning Gloystein and Christian Schmollinger)

By Fergus Jensen and Wilda Asmarini
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHEVRON CORPORATION -0.85% 111.39 Delayed Quote.3.26%
TOTAL 0.47% 46.84 Real-time Quote.0.92%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHEVRON CORPORATION
07:05aCHEVRON : Indonesia embarks on overhaul of oil, gas law to halt output slide
RE
01/23Newcomers pile into race for Qatar LNG
RE
01/17Abidjan Refinery Secures Loan for Revamp Plans
AQ
01/16Woodside Quarterly Revenue Jumps on Higher LNG Output, Prices
DJ
01/14China data hits UK shares ahead of Tuesday's Brexit vote
RE
01/10CHEVRON : Canadian firm gets investment for carbon removal tech.
AQ
01/10OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM : Carbon Engineering Announces Investment from Oxy Low Carb..
AQ
01/09PRESSWIRE : Carbon Engineering Announces Investment from Oxy Low Carbon Ventures..
AQ
01/09CHEVRON : Occidental invest in CO2 removal technology
RE
01/07CHEVRON : Venezuela's PDVSA in oil deal with firm part-owned by Florida Republic..
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 175 B
EBIT 2018 21 713 M
Net income 2018 15 490 M
Debt 2018 24 469 M
Yield 2018 4,03%
P/E ratio 2018 14,00
P/E ratio 2019 14,78
EV / Sales 2018 1,36x
EV / Sales 2019 1,33x
Capitalization 213 B
Chart CHEVRON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Chevron Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHEVRON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 137 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael K. Wirth Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Patricia E. Yarrington Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Joseph C. Geagea EVP-Technology, Projects & Services Divisions
Ronald D. Sugar Lead Independent Director
Enrique Hernandez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHEVRON CORPORATION3.26%212 841
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SA5.18%12 594
HOLLYFRONTIER6.32%9 417
PETRONAS GAS BHD--.--%8 436
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.6.92%7 337
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL CO LTD3.81%7 199
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.