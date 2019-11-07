Chevron : Introduces Delo 600 ADF with OMNIMAX, a Chevron Patented Technology

Ending the Trade off Between Engine and After Treatment Systems Protection, Chevron Unveils a Revolutionary New Additive Technology and Product Line

Chevron Products Company, a division of Chevron U.S.A. Inc., maker of technologically advanced engine oils, lubricants and coolants, today announced its heavy-duty engine oil (HDEO) product, Delo 600 ADF with OMNIMAX™, a Chevron Patented Technology, which delivers maximum system protection to both the engine and the emissions system. Current heavy-duty engine oils are formulated up to the API CK-4 limit of 1% sulfated ash. Chevron’s Delo 600 ADF is formulated to 0.4% sulfated ash which helps drastically reduce the rate of Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) clogging, to deliver extended DPF service life and industry redefining fuel economy retention. All of this ultimately contributes to reducing customer operating costs.

“Chevron has taken a customer-forward approach by realizing early on, the extent of the problems caused by the integration of hardware to address the latest emissions regulations and current HDEOs, and today we’re announcing a new solution,” said James Booth, NA Commercial Sector Manager at Chevron. “Delo 600 ADF significantly reduces the rate of DPF clogging, extending DPF service life by up to 2.5 times, and bringing a 3% fuel economy retention advantage over the life of the equipment, delivering significant savings to customers. Let’s not forget this is an engine oil, and we have seen remarkable performance in engine protection too, which will add to the value Delo 600 ADF will bring customers.”

Tightening Emissions Regulations

Emissions regulations have been getting increasingly tighter over the past 30 years. A key milestone was the combined use of Exhaust Gas Recirculation, Diesel Particulate Filter, and Selective Catalytic Reduction, in 2010 for On-Highway and in 2014 for Off-Highway vehicles.

Current DPF Clogging Issues

The DPF collects up to 98% of particulate matter emissions in the form of ash & soot. A regeneration cycle combusts the majority of the soot from the DPF. The ash is incombustible material derived from metallic lubricant additives, meaning over time the DPF clogs up and equipment and fleet owners are forced to take units out of service to restore the DPF function, incurring maintenance costs, and lost productivity. If too much soot & ash builds up, the large amount of heat produced upon regeneration can result in DPF damage, with replacements costing up to $7,000. DPF clogging increases engine back pressure, and regeneration cycles, resulting in a higher fuel consumption.

Potential Costs of DPF Failure New DPF $3,000 - 7,000 Remanufactured DPF $1,500 DPF Cleaning $700

Introducing an Industry Redefining Engine Oil

Delo 600 ADF meets or exceeds API CK-4 & OEM specifications, and has demonstrated excellent oxidation stability in industry, OEM and field tests, providing the opportunity to extend engine oil drain intervals. Sharing the durability legacy of Delo 400 products, Delo 600 ADF also has delivered excellent valve-train wear protection and piston deposit performance.

The full Delo 600 ADF line is available on December 2nd and will include:

Delo 600 ADF 15W-40

Delo 600 ADF 10W-30

About Chevron Products Company

