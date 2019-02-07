Chevron : Issues Update to Climate Report for Investors

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) today published an update to its March
2018 report describing the company’s approach to managing climate change
risks and its resilience under a low carbon scenario. The update
supplements Climate
Change Resilience: A Framework for Decision Making with new
information on the company’s governance framework and climate change
related actions and investments.
“This update highlights work we are doing to address climate change
risks to our business and new opportunities we’re pursuing. It
incorporates responses to some of the thoughtful insights stockholders
have shared with us during our engagements,” said Michael Wirth,
Chevron’s chairman and chief executive officer. “We look forward to
ongoing conversations on how we are managing climate risks to our
business and taking on new opportunities to reduce greenhouse gas
emissions and develop lower carbon energy.”
In response to discussions with investors and other stakeholders,
Chevron is providing more insight on climate change governance. This
includes information about how the Board of Directors and executive
leadership exercise their oversight responsibilities with respect to
climate change.
The Board established greenhouse gas emissions performance measures that
will be a factor in determining compensation for executives and nearly
all other employees beginning in 2019. The metrics aim to reduce methane
emissions intensity by 20 to 25 percent and flaring intensity by 25 to
30 percent from 2016 – 2023, aligned with the timing of milestones in
the Paris Agreement. The intensity will be measured based on Chevron’s
equity ownership of oil and gas assets, not just the projects over which
Chevron has operational control. Chevron will report on annual
achievement of methane and flaring performance measures as part of its
Annual Proxy Statement in 2020.
The company has also created an Environmental, Social and Governance
(ESG) team which regularly engages with investors and other key
stakeholders to understand and respond to ESG reporting preferences.
Chevron continues to align its reporting with the framework outlined by
the Financial Stability Board’s Task Force on Climate-Related Financial
Disclosures (TCFD).
“We take our corporate responsibility seriously. I am pleased that
Chevron is providing this update to its previous reports on climate
risks. In prior engagements with stockholders, I have reinforced the
important role the Board plays in overseeing Chevron’s management of
climate change risks and its assessment of opportunities,” said Dr.
Ronald Sugar, lead independent director for Chevron’s Board of Directors.
Additionally, in 2018, the company joined the Oil and Gas Climate
Initiative, a global collaboration focused on industry’s efforts to
address climate change issues. Chevron continues to invest in companies
and technology designed to lower emissions and advance lower-carbon
business opportunities.
