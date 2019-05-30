Chevron : Launches Social Initiatives in Tabasco

Chevron Energía de México, S. de R.L. de C.V., operator of Block 22, announced Wednesday the launch of two social investment initiatives designed to increase access to educational opportunities and professional development in the State of Tabasco.

“Chevron, on behalf of Block 22, is proud to invest in programs that help prepare young and working Tabascans to succeed in their respective fields,” said Evelyn Vílchez, Country Manager of Chevron Energía de México. “Through these initiatives, we reiterate the Block’s commitment to support education and youth development programs as critical elements for continued social and economic development.”

“INPEX is honored to take part in these initiatives as a member of Block 22,” said Ryo Manabe, President of INPEX E&P México. “We hope our commitment to support education and youth advancement programs will contribute to the further development of the local communities.” INPEX holds a 35 percent interest in Block 22.

Donations and sponsorship support from the Block partners, as well as partnerships with Mexican nonprofit organizations, enable the following initiatives:

• Scholarships for Environmental Social Management: In partnership with the U.S. Embassy in Mexico and Fondo Unido-United Way Mexico, this technical certification program offers courses in the areas of sustainability, corporate social responsibility and planning among others, with a focus on the energy industry. The program is designed for qualifying students from Universidad Politécnica del Golfo de México and Universidad Politécnica del Centro. A total of 32 scholarships will be available through this program.

• Waiters Without Borders Workforce Training: In partnership with Enseña por México and the Student Chapter of the Society of Petroleum Engineers from Universidad Politécnica del Golfo de México, this workforce training program offers English-language, culinary and tourism courses to waiters working in the restaurant industry of the Puerto Ceiba, El Bellote, Chiltepec, El Chivero, Las Flores, Union, and Barra de Tupilco communities. English-language development will enable restaurant professionals the opportunity to strengthen their skillset and advance their careers in the region’s growing hospitality industry. A total of 60 qualifying applicants will be able to receive accreditation through this program.

Furthermore, in the next few months an additional initiative will be implemented to offer university scholarships for students of fishing communities. The scholarship support will benefit qualifying students of fishing families from communities of Puerto Ceiba, Chiltepec, Nuevo Torno Largo, Carrizal and El Bellote communities, among others.

The signing ceremony for the programs, held at the Marriott Villahermosa Hotel, brought together local leaders and nonprofit representatives.

“The best formula for better job opportunities is through education and workforce development,” said Mauricio Olan, President of the Paraíso Escondido Restaurant Co-Op. “We are grateful to the partners in Block 22 for their support of these programs, which will have a long-lasting positive impact on the lives of students and service professionals in our communities.”

"For the Embassy, these types of initiatives are more important than ever to continue developing the workforce that makes North America a more dynamic and competitive region," said Susan Elbow, Minister Counselor for Public Affairs.

