Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Chevron Corporation    CVX

CHEVRON CORPORATION (CVX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Chevron : Occidental invest in CO2 removal technology

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 06:03am EST
FILE PHOTO: The North Dakota regional headquarters of oil producer Occidental Petroleum Corp is seen in Dickinson

LONDON (Reuters) - Canada-based Carbon Engineering said on Wednesday it had received investment from a subsidiary of Occidental Petroleum Corp. and the venture capital arm of Chevron Corp. for its technology that removes carbon dioxide directly from the air.

Oxy Low Carbon Ventures, a subsidiary of Occidental Petroleum Corporation, and Chevron Technology Ventures, the venture capital division of Chevron Corporation, have invested an undisclosed sum in Carbon Engineering's so-called direct air capture (DAC) technology.

Founded in 2009, Carbon Engineering developed technology that captures carbon dioxide (CO2) directly from the atmosphere and converts it into low-carbon fuels for transport and for use in enhanced oil recovery.

The firm has been removing CO2 from the atmosphere since 2015 at a pilot plant in British Columbia and converting it into fuel since 2017.

Carbon Engineering expects to reach its financing target of $60 million (£47.1 million) by the end of the first quarter, putting it on track to accelerate the commercialization of its technology, the firm told Reuters.

"(...) These new investments will allow us to accelerate the deployment of our DAC and AIR TO FUELS technologies," said Steve Oldham, chief executive of Carbon Engineering (CE).

"With an increasing focus worldwide on the need for aggressive emissions reductions, CE’s technology can play a major role, and energy industry leaders like Occidental and Chevron will greatly accelerate commercialization of CE’s technology," he added.

Extracting vast amounts of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere could help to limit global warming, blamed for causing more heatwaves, wildfires, floods and rising sea levels.

The costs of such technologies are high, however, and a huge number of plants would be needed to make a dent in manmade CO2 emissions.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Mark Potter)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHEVRON CORPORATION -0.44% 111.77 Delayed Quote.3.19%
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION 0.79% 64.99 Delayed Quote.5.05%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHEVRON CORPORATION
06:03aCHEVRON : Occidental invest in CO2 removal technology
RE
01/07CHEVRON : Venezuela's PDVSA in oil deal with firm part-owned by Florida Republic..
RE
01/03CHEVRON : Indonesia Pertamina to buy domestic crude oil from foreign contractors..
RE
01/03ADVISORY : Chevron Corporation's 4Q 2018 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
BU
2018Transocean to Work With Chevron on Ultra-Deepwater Drillship Project
DJ
2018Five oil majors face 2019 climate target pressure by investors
RE
2018EXCLUSIVE : Exxon Mobil secured U.S. hardship waiver from biofuels laws - source..
RE
2018BP LAUNCHES $3 BILLION SALE OF U.S. : sources
RE
2018China's CNOOC to boost exploration spending, signs strategic deals
RE
2018CHEVRON : New oil, gas projects to accelerate next year - report
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 174 B
EBIT 2018 21 737 M
Net income 2018 15 743 M
Debt 2018 24 121 M
Yield 2018 4,02%
P/E ratio 2018 13,77
P/E ratio 2019 12,72
EV / Sales 2018 1,37x
EV / Sales 2019 1,30x
Capitalization 215 B
Chart CHEVRON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Chevron Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHEVRON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 139 $
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael K. Wirth Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Patricia E. Yarrington Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Joseph C. Geagea EVP-Technology, Projects & Services Divisions
Ronald D. Sugar Lead Independent Director
Enrique Hernandez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHEVRON CORPORATION3.19%214 504
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SA-0.60%12 246
BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION-1.98%11 015
HOLLYFRONTIER2.39%9 069
PETRONAS GAS BHD--.--%8 664
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL CO LTD3.41%7 103
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.