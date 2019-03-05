Chevron : Outlines Strategy for Disciplined Growth and Higher Returns

At its annual Security Analyst Meeting today, Chevron Corporation (NYSE:
CVX) announced expectations for significant cash flow growth,
disciplined spending, and expanding production over the next five years.
“Chevron is in an exceptional position to deliver industry-leading value
to shareholders,” said Michael Wirth, Chevron’s chairman and chief
executive officer. “Our advantaged portfolio is driving strong
production growth with lower execution risk, higher cash flow and
increased cash returns to shareholders.”
Disciplined Capital Program
The company outlined a ratable capital program and a returns-driven
approach to capital allocation. “We’ve refocused our investment
priorities,” said Wirth, “and expect 70 percent of this year’s spend to
deliver cash flow within two years.” The Company reaffirmed a
disciplined C&E program and established an annual target of $19 to $22
billion from 2021 to 2023.
Jay Johnson, executive vice president, upstream, explained the ratable
investment will deliver steady growth. “We expect to deliver a three to
four percent compound annual production growth rate through 2023,” he
said. “Our strong resource base gives us the flexibility and choices
that allow us to fund the projects we believe will yield the best
returns.”
Significant Growth in the Permian
Chevron’s outlook is supported by strong performance in the Permian
Basin, where the company has added almost 7 billion barrels of resource
and doubled its portfolio value over the past two years. Permian
unconventional net oil-equivalent production is now expected to reach
600,000 barrels per day by the end of 2020, and 900,000 barrels per day
by the end of 2023.
The company’s unique position in the Permian is “characterized by
long-held acreage, zero-to-low royalty on more than 80 percent of our
land position, and minimal drilling commitments,” said Johnson. These
attributes together with the deployment of new technologies are driving
higher returns, stronger cash flows, and increased value.
Delivering on Financial Commitments
Chevron expects approximately $30 billion of cash generation at $60
Brent in 2019 to be used to fund the 6 percent annual dividend increase,
a ratable and high-return capital program, and $4 billion of expected
share repurchases.
“Chevron is operating from a position of strength,” Wirth added. “The
balance sheet is strong. Our dividend breakeven is low. We’re
disciplined with capital. And we’re generating strong free cashflow.
Chevron has an extremely compelling investment proposition that is going
to continue over the long-term.”
Presentations and a full transcript of the meeting will be available on
the Investor Relations website at www.chevron.com.
As used in this press release, the term “Chevron” and such terms as
“the company,” “the corporation,” “our,” “we” and “us” may refer to
Chevron Corporation, one or more of its consolidated subsidiaries, or to
all of them taken as a whole. All of these terms are used for
convenience only and are not intended as a precise description of any of
the separate companies, each of which manages its own affairs.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305005245/en/