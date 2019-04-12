Chevron Paying 39% Premium in Anadarko Deal

By Colin Kellaher

Chevron is paying a roughly 39% premium in its $33 billion acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum.

Chevron said it will issue 0.3869 shares and $16.25 in cash for each share of the Woodlands, Texas, exploration and production company.

Based on Thursday's closing stock prices, the deal values Anadarko at $65 a share, a 38.9% premium.

Anadarko shares, which closed Thursday at $46.80, surged 32% to $61.78 in premarket trading Friday, while Chevron shares slipped 2.8% to $122.50.

