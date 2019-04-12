Log in
Chevron Corporation

CHEVRON CORPORATION

(CVX)
My previous session
News 
News

Chevron Paying 39% Premium in Anadarko Deal

0
04/12/2019 | 06:45am EDT

By Colin Kellaher

Chevron is paying a roughly 39% premium in its $33 billion acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum.

Chevron said it will issue 0.3869 shares and $16.25 in cash for each share of the Woodlands, Texas, exploration and production company.

Based on Thursday's closing stock prices, the deal values Anadarko at $65 a share, a 38.9% premium.

Anadarko shares, which closed Thursday at $46.80, surged 32% to $61.78 in premarket trading Friday, while Chevron shares slipped 2.8% to $122.50.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANADARKO PETROLEUM 0.00% 46.8 Delayed Quote.6.75%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 0.40% 125.99 Delayed Quote.15.35%
WTI 1.21% 64.49 Delayed Quote.41.32%
