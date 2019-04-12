Log in
CHEVRON CORPORATION

CHEVRON CORPORATION

(CVX)
My previous session
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Chevron Plans $15 Billion-$20 Billion Divestitures After Anadarko Deal

04/12/2019 | 06:36am EDT

By Colin Kellaher

Chevron on Friday said it will shed $15 billion to $20 billion of assets between 2020 and 2022 after it closes its planned $33 billion acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum.

The San Ramon, Calif., energy giant, which is assuming $15 billion in debt as part of the deal, said it will use divestiture proceeds to pare its debt load and return cash to shareholders.

Chevron said it will boost its annual share buyback target by 25% to $5 billion after it closes the acquisition.

The company, which currently has about 1.9 billion shares outstanding, will issue another 200 million shares as part of the Anadarko acquisition.

Shares of Chevron closed Thursday at $125.99.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANADARKO PETROLEUM 0.00% 46.8 Delayed Quote.6.75%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 0.40% 125.99 Delayed Quote.15.35%
WTI 1.18% 64.49 Delayed Quote.41.32%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 160 B
EBIT 2019 19 908 M
Net income 2019 13 713 M
Debt 2019 20 174 M
Yield 2019 3,77%
P/E ratio 2019 17,07
P/E ratio 2020 14,14
EV / Sales 2019 1,62x
EV / Sales 2020 1,44x
Capitalization 239 B
Chart CHEVRON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Chevron Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHEVRON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 138 $
Spread / Average Target 9,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael K. Wirth Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Patricia E. Yarrington Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Joseph C. Geagea EVP-Technology, Projects & Services Divisions
Ronald D. Sugar Lead Independent Director
Enrique Hernandez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHEVRON CORPORATION15.35%239 389
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SA-7.35%11 503
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.3.95%10 042
HOLLYFRONTIER-1.25%8 545
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL CO LTD11.42%7 913
GS HOLDINGS CORP--.--%4 448
