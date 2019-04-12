Chevron Plans $15 Billion-$20 Billion Divestitures After Anadarko Deal

By Colin Kellaher

Chevron on Friday said it will shed $15 billion to $20 billion of assets between 2020 and 2022 after it closes its planned $33 billion acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum.

The San Ramon, Calif., energy giant, which is assuming $15 billion in debt as part of the deal, said it will use divestiture proceeds to pare its debt load and return cash to shareholders.

Chevron said it will boost its annual share buyback target by 25% to $5 billion after it closes the acquisition.

The company, which currently has about 1.9 billion shares outstanding, will issue another 200 million shares as part of the Anadarko acquisition.

Shares of Chevron closed Thursday at $125.99.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com