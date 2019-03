By Dan Molinski

Chevron Corp. (CVX) reported an operational disruption and flaring of gases at its Richmod refinery in northern California.

"An upset at one of the process units caused staff to send excess gas to the flare," the refinery said in a statement to the California Emergency Management Agency, adding the incident began Sunday afternoon.

The 250,000-barrel-a-day refinery is located just north of Oakland.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com