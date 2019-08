By Dan Molinski

Chevron Corp. (CVX) reported an operational disruption and sulfur dioxide emissions Friday at its Richmond refinery in northern California.

A statement from the California Emergency Management Agency reported an "upset at a process unit" that happened Friday morning, and led to emissions-flaring that lasted 10-to-15 minutes.

The 250,000-barrel-a-day Richmond refinery is located just north of Oakland.

