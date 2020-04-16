Log in
CHEVRON CORPORATION

CHEVRON CORPORATION

(CVX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 04/16 03:03:53 pm
80.36 USD   -2.58%
02:45pChevron Sells Azerbaijan Assets for Roughly $1.6 Billion
DJ
02:07pCHEVRON : Sells Azerbaijan Assets to MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas
BU
04/07Oil Continues to Slide as Traders Look to OPEC+ Meeting
DJ
Chevron Sells Azerbaijan Assets for Roughly $1.6 Billion

04/16/2020 | 02:45pm EDT

By Micah Maidenberg

Chevron Corp. said Thursday it sold energy assets in Azerbaijan to MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas PLC.

The oil company said the negotiated sale price for the deal, which was completed on April 16, was $1.57 billion.

Chevron sold MOL its 9.57% stake in the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli oil fields and its 8.9% stake in the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline.

The divestitures will help Chevron reach its goals of generating $5 billion to $10 billion in before-tax asset-sale proceeds between 2018 and the end of this year, according to Jay Johnson, the company's executive vice president for its upstream business.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHEVRON CORPORATION -2.61% 80.31 Delayed Quote.-31.55%
MOL MAGYAR OLAJ- ES GAZIPARI NYILVANOSAN MUKODO RESZVENYTARSASAG -1.93% 2030 End-of-day quote.-5.14%
WTI -2.25% 19.945 Delayed Quote.-62.72%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 111 B
EBIT 2020 396 M
Net income 2020 -1 473 M
Debt 2020 25 681 M
Yield 2020 5,91%
P/E ratio 2020 -146x
P/E ratio 2021 44,7x
EV / Sales2020 1,62x
EV / Sales2021 1,49x
Capitalization 154 B
Chart CHEVRON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Chevron Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHEVRON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 93,21  $
Last Close Price 82,49  $
Spread / Highest target 70,9%
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael K. Wirth Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Pierre R. Breber Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Joseph C. Geagea EVP-Technology, Projects & Services Divisions
Ronald D. Sugar Lead Independent Director
Enrique Hernandez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHEVRON CORPORATION-31.55%154 007
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO.,LTD.-0.99%6 902
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCYJNA-5.49%6 371
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED-1.46%5 287
HOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION-53.07%3 853
GS HOLDINGS CORP.-0.51%2 957
