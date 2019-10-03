Chevron Sets New Greenhouse Gas Reduction Goals

By Michael Dabaie

Chevron Corp. (CVX) said it established new goals to reduce net greenhouse gas emission intensity from upstream oil and natural gas.

Emission intensity is the emission rate of greenhouse gas per unit of energy produced. Chevron said it is aiming to lower upstream oil net greenhouse gas emission intensity by 5% to 10% and upstream natural gas net greenhouse gas emission intensity by 2% to 5% from 2016 to 2023.

The metrics apply to all upstream oil and natural gas, the company said, whether it has operational control or not.

Chevron said it is a member of the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative and has invested more than $1 billion in carbon capture and storage projects in Australia and Canada, which are expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by about 5 million metric tons per year.

