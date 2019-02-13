Chevron : Signs New Gas Agreement with GS Caltex

Chevron U.S.A. Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Chevron Corp, announced
the signing of a sales and purchase agreement with GS Caltex Corporation
for the delivery of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to South Korea from
Chevron’s global supply portfolio.
As a joint venture between Chevron and GS Energy, GS Caltex has signed a
long-term agreement and will begin receiving LNG in October 2019.
Chevron’s President of Global Gas, Hugh Connett stated the agreement is
another indication of the significance of the long-standing relationship
between Chevron and GS Caltex.
“We’re proud of our partnership with GS Caltex and we welcome this
opportunity to build on that relationship by supplying LNG to South
Korea’s growing market,” Connett said.
Chevron has an existing LNG sales and purchase agreement with GS Caltex
executed in 2009.
Chevron Corporation is one of the world's leading integrated energy
companies. Through its subsidiaries that conduct business worldwide, the
company is involved in virtually every facet of the energy industry.
Chevron explores for, produces and transports crude oil and natural gas;
refines, markets and distributes transportation fuels and lubricants;
manufactures and sells petrochemicals and additives; generates power;
and develops and deploys technologies that enhance business value in
every aspect of the company's operations. Chevron is based in San Ramon,
Calif. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com
