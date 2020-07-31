Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Chevron Corporation    CVX

CHEVRON CORPORATION

(CVX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 07/31 07:45:30 am
83.93 USD   -2.71%
07:46aChevron Swung to Second-Quarter Loss as Oil Demand Slumped
DJ
07:25aChevron Swings to 2Q Loss as Oil Demand Slumped
DJ
07:07aCHEVRON : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Chevron Swings to 2Q Loss as Oil Demand Slumped

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/31/2020 | 07:25am EDT

By Dave Sebastian

Chevron Corp. posted steep losses in the second quarter as lower oil and gas prices sapped production gains and the drop in global travel crimped fuel demand amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The San Ramon, Calif.-based oil giant on Friday posted a second-quarter loss of $8.27 billion, or $4.44 a share, compared with a profit of $4.3 billion, or $2.27 a share, in the comparable quarter last year.

Adjusted losses were $1.59 a share. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting adjusted losses of 93 cents a share.

The company said it booked impairments and other charges of $1.8 billion for the quarter to account for downward revisions in its commodity price outlook, severance charges of $780 million and a gain of $310 million on the sale of Azerbaijan assets.

Chevron also impaired its $2.6 billion in investment in Venezuela due to the operating environment's uncertainty, it said. Chevron's peers, such as BP PLC, Hess Corp. and Occidental Petroleum Corp., have taken multibillion-dollar impairments amid the pandemic-induced economic slowdown.

Revenue fell 65% to $13.49 billion from the year-ago period. Analysts were looking for $21.87 billion.

"The past few months have presented unique challenges," said Michael Wirth, Chevron's chairman and chief executive. "The economic impact of the response to COVID-19 significantly reduced demand for our products and lowered commodity prices."

The company earlier in July agreed to buy Noble Energy Inc. for about $5 billion, injecting the first signs of life in energy-sector deal-making in what would be the largest oil-path tie-up since the pandemic delivered a shock to the industry. Buying the company would expand Chevron's presence in the DJ Basin of Colorado and the Permian Basin, which spans West Texas and New Mexico. Chevron also said the acquisition would yield it potential annual cost savings of $300 million.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC -0.88% 280.65 Delayed Quote.-39.92%
CHEVRON CORPORATION -4.22% 86.27 Delayed Quote.-28.41%
HESS CORPORATION -4.92% 47.54 Delayed Quote.-28.84%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.46% 43.48 Delayed Quote.-33.76%
NOBLE ENERGY, INC. -4.13% 10.22 Delayed Quote.-58.86%
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION -7.40% 15.77 Delayed Quote.-58.68%
WTI -0.04% 40.235 Delayed Quote.-32.75%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on CHEVRON CORPORATION
07:46aChevron Swung to Second-Quarter Loss as Oil Demand Slumped
DJ
07:25aChevron Swings to 2Q Loss as Oil Demand Slumped
DJ
07:07aCHEVRON : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:25aChevron posts $8.3 billion loss on write downs, job cuts
RE
02:48aShell Posts Loss of $18.4 Billion -- WSJ
DJ
02:43aCHEVRON : Argentine Supreme Court Rejects Fraudulent Ecuadorian Judgment Against..
BU
07/30European oil major trading units provide buffer in rough second quarter
RE
07/30European oil major trading units provide buffer in rough second quarter
RE
07/30Shell Swings to Historic Loss as Pandemic Devastates Oil Demand -- 2nd Update
DJ
07/30Shell Swings to Historic Loss as Pandemic Devastates Oil Demand -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 102 B - -
Net income 2020 1 800 M - -
Net Debt 2020 25 531 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 124x
Yield 2020 5,97%
Capitalization 161 B 161 B -
EV / Sales 2020 1,83x
EV / Sales 2021 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 48 200
Free-Float 76,4%
Chart CHEVRON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Chevron Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHEVRON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 103,92 $
Last Close Price 86,27 $
Spread / Highest target 63,4%
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael K. Wirth Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
B T Fish President-Downstream & Chemicals
Pierre R. Breber Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Joseph C. Geagea EVP-Technology, Projects & Services Divisions
Ronald D. Sugar Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHEVRON CORPORATION-28.41%161 064
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO.,LTD.-25.45%6 389
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCYJNA-38.24%6 049
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED-26.81%4 551
HOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION-47.17%4 310
GS HOLDINGS CORP.-31.30%2 794
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group