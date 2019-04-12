Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Chevron Corporation    CVX

CHEVRON CORPORATION

(CVX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 04/12 10:06:44 am
119.315 USD   -5.30%
09:43aChevron Swoops for Anadarko
DJ
09:34aChevron to Buy Anadarko Petroleum in $33 Billion Cash-and-Stock Deal --3rd update
DJ
09:33aCHEVRON : Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Chevron Swoops for Anadarko

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 09:43am EDT

By WSJ City

Chevron has agreed to buy Anadarko Petroleum in a cash-and-stock deal valued at roughly $33 billion. It comes as the company looks to strengthen its market positions in large shale projects, as well as deep-water and natural gas resource basins.

KEY FACTS

--- Chevron will buy all of Anadarko's shares outstanding for $65 apiece, a 39% premium to Thursday's price.

--- Anadarko shareholders will receive 0.3869 share of Chevron and $16.25 for each Anadarko share.

--- Chevron, which has about 1.9 billion shares outstanding, plans to issue around 200 million shares of stock and pay roughly $8 billion in cash for the deal.

--- Chevron will also assume about $15 billion in debt with the deal.

--- It will shed $15 billion to $20 billion of assets between 2020 and 2022 after it closes the transaction.

--- The proceeds will be used to pare down its debt load and return cash to shareholders.

Why This Matters

Shale drilling has become increasingly important for energy companies as they eye fracking as the next area of growth. Major oil companies such as Chevron and Exxon Mobil Corp. are leading the way, bumping up daily oil and gas production targets and tapping into new reservoirs through acquisitions.

Anadarko, based in the Woodlands, Texas, engages in oil and natural-gas production and specialises in hydrocarbon exploration.

A fuller story is available on WSJ.com

WSJ City: The news, the key facts and why it matters. Be deeply informed in less than five minutes. You can find more concise stories like this on the WSJ City app. Download now from the App Store or Google Play, or sign up to newsletters here http://www.wsj.com/newsletters?sub=356&mod=djemwsjcity

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANADARKO PETROLEUM 33.61% 62.43 Delayed Quote.6.75%
CHEVRON CORPORATION -4.71% 120.15 Delayed Quote.15.35%
WTI 0.69% 64.19 Delayed Quote.41.32%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHEVRON CORPORATION
09:43aChevron Swoops for Anadarko
DJ
09:34aChevron to Buy Anadarko Petroleum in $33 Billion Cash-and-Stock Deal --3rd up..
DJ
09:33aCHEVRON : Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
PU
09:28aChevron to buy Anadarko for $33 billion in shale, LNG push
RE
09:11aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Set For Triple-digit Gain As China Trade Data Buoys Stoc..
DJ
07:49aANADARKO (APC) ALERT : Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of Anadarko Hol..
PR
07:24aChevron to Buy Anadarko Petroleum in $33 Billion Cash-and-Stock Deal --2nd Up..
DJ
07:05aChevron to Buy Anadarko Petroleum in $33 Billion Cash-and-Stock Deal --Update
DJ
06:47aCHEVRON : buying Anadarko for $33B as crude prices rise
AQ
06:45aChevron Paying 39% Premium in Anadarko Deal
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 160 B
EBIT 2019 19 908 M
Net income 2019 13 713 M
Debt 2019 20 174 M
Yield 2019 3,77%
P/E ratio 2019 17,07
P/E ratio 2020 14,14
EV / Sales 2019 1,62x
EV / Sales 2020 1,44x
Capitalization 239 B
Chart CHEVRON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Chevron Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHEVRON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 138 $
Spread / Average Target 9,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael K. Wirth Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Patricia E. Yarrington Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Joseph C. Geagea EVP-Technology, Projects & Services Divisions
Ronald D. Sugar Lead Independent Director
Enrique Hernandez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHEVRON CORPORATION15.35%239 389
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SA-7.35%11 334
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.3.95%9 933
HOLLYFRONTIER-1.25%8 620
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL CO LTD11.42%7 812
GS HOLDINGS CORP--.--%4 440
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About