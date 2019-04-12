Chevron Swoops for Anadarko

By WSJ City

Chevron has agreed to buy Anadarko Petroleum in a cash-and-stock deal valued at roughly $33 billion. It comes as the company looks to strengthen its market positions in large shale projects, as well as deep-water and natural gas resource basins.

KEY FACTS

--- Chevron will buy all of Anadarko's shares outstanding for $65 apiece, a 39% premium to Thursday's price.

--- Anadarko shareholders will receive 0.3869 share of Chevron and $16.25 for each Anadarko share.

--- Chevron, which has about 1.9 billion shares outstanding, plans to issue around 200 million shares of stock and pay roughly $8 billion in cash for the deal.

--- Chevron will also assume about $15 billion in debt with the deal.

--- It will shed $15 billion to $20 billion of assets between 2020 and 2022 after it closes the transaction.

--- The proceeds will be used to pare down its debt load and return cash to shareholders.

Why This Matters

Shale drilling has become increasingly important for energy companies as they eye fracking as the next area of growth. Major oil companies such as Chevron and Exxon Mobil Corp. are leading the way, bumping up daily oil and gas production targets and tapping into new reservoirs through acquisitions.

Anadarko, based in the Woodlands, Texas, engages in oil and natural-gas production and specialises in hydrocarbon exploration.

A fuller story is available on WSJ.com

WSJ City: The news, the key facts and why it matters. Be deeply informed in less than five minutes. You can find more concise stories like this on the WSJ City app. Download now from the App Store or Google Play, or sign up to newsletters here http://www.wsj.com/newsletters?sub=356&mod=djemwsjcity