Chevron : Technology Ventures Awards Technology Pioneers

02/15/2019 | 12:37am EST

HOUSTON, TX, February 14, 2019 - Chevron Technology Ventures, LLC, today announced the three winners of the first Chevron Tech Challenge, each of whom will receive a $25,000 award in recognition of their innovative technologies and business solutions in the field of produced water management.

The Chevron Tech Challenge program, announced in June 2018, seeks to expand the range of solutions to industry challenges through 'open source' calls for proposals. The inaugural challenge focused on identifying step-change approaches to produced water management through cost-effective reduction or elimination of waste streams. The winners,

  • Crystal Clearwater Resources of Frisco, Texas,
  • Mangrove Water Technologies of Vancouver, British Columbia, and
  • Techverse of Cary, North Carolina,

were selected based on criteria that included reduction of waste streams, technology design and per-barrel cost. All three offer approaches that seek to reduce waste streams through sustainable business models.

The produced water management program was conducted in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE). The DOE's involvement is part of a broader effort under the Water Security Grand Challenge, a White House-initiated, DOE-led framework to advance transformational technology and innovation to meet the global need for safe, secure, and affordable water. In particular, the DOE's support of the Chevron Tech Challenge is aligned with the Water Security Grand Challenge goal to transform the energy sector's produced water from a waste to a resource.

Disclaimer

Chevron Corporation published this content on 14 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2019 05:36:03 UTC
