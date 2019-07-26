Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Chevron Corporation    CVX

CHEVRON CORPORATION

(CVX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Chevron : U.S. Extends Chevron's License to Operate in Venezuela

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2019 | 12:59pm EDT

By Bradley Olson and Ian Talley

The Trump administration extended a license to let Chevron Corp. remain in Venezuela until October, siding with officials who argued that the company's absence would put U.S. energy companies at a disadvantage and not significantly advance Washington's goal of ousting Venezuela's president.

The license allowing Chevron and several oilfield services companies to continue operating in the country was set to expire on Saturday, sparking considerable debate within the U.S. administration over whether to extend it, people familiar with the matter said.

Some U.S. officials see a Chevron departure as an essential step in the American-led effort to use economic pressure and isolation to force out Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. Others worry that Chevron's departure could lead to a greater role for Chinese and Russian operators in the country, and make it harder for American firms to regain a foothold in the future.

U.S. officials ultimately decided to let Chevron remain in Venezuela, where it has operated for nearly a century, until Oct. 25. Chevron's mandate, which had already been extended six months earlier this year, could later be further extended.

Chevron pushed for license renewal, with spokesman Ray Fohr saying earlier this week that the company was hopeful it would be. "We are a constructive presence in the country," he said in a statement." Chevron on Friday said its Venezuela operations "continue in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations."

Chevron operates a number of projects jointly with Venezuela's state oil company, Petróleos de Venezuela SA, that have managed to maintain production levels even as output has fallen in other areas. For years, the joint operations with Chevron and other companies have been a critical cash lifeline for the country.

Chevron's share of production from Venezuela was 44,000 barrels of oil and gas a day last year, less than 2% of its global output total.

U.S. sanctions have had a punishing effect on Venezuela's oil industry, with production falling by almost half since January to an estimated 690,000 barrels a day, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Venezuela is in the throes of a humanitarian crisis driven by poor economic management, corruption and U.S. sanctions that have all led to precipitous economic decline and runaway inflation. Violence and shortages of food and medicine have prompted a mass exodus to other countries.

--Rebecca Elliott contributed to this article.

Write to Bradley Olson at Bradley.Olson@wsj.com and Ian Talley at ian.talley@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHEVRON CORPORATION -1.64% 123.54 Delayed Quote.16.32%
WTI 0.43% 56.04 Delayed Quote.23.52%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHEVRON CORPORATION
01:01pOil up on U.S. economic data, Strait of Hormuz tanker dispute
RE
12:59pCHEVRON : U.S. Extends Chevron's License to Operate in Venezuela
DJ
12:48pOil up on U.S. economic data, Strait of Hormuz tanker dispute
RE
12:10pChevron 'hopeful' of U.S. approval to continue operating in Venezuela
RE
08:10aCARL ICAHN : Former Occidental CEO Could Emerge as Mediator with Icahn
DJ
07/25CHEVRON : Reports Gas-Flaring at Richmond, Calif., Refinery
DJ
07/24CHEVRON : Kuwaiti, Saudi officials discuss resuming Neutral Zone oil production ..
RE
07/23CHEVRON : Venezuela's Guaido pledges to protect Chevron assets if Trump does not..
RE
07/19Carl Icahn Formally Seeks to Replace Four Occidental Petroleum Directors
DJ
07/18Offshore Canada Hibernia Oil Platform Halts Production After Spill -- Reuters
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 158 B
EBIT 2019 22 926 M
Net income 2019 13 858 M
Debt 2019 20 564 M
Yield 2019 3,78%
P/E ratio 2019 17,1x
P/E ratio 2020 13,9x
EV / Sales2019 1,64x
EV / Sales2020 1,52x
Capitalization 239 B
Chart CHEVRON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Chevron Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHEVRON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 138,33  $
Last Close Price 125,63  $
Spread / Highest target 20,2%
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael K. Wirth Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Patricia E. Yarrington Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Joseph C. Geagea EVP-Technology, Projects & Services Divisions
Ronald D. Sugar Lead Independent Director
Enrique Hernandez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHEVRON CORPORATION16.32%239 314
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SA-8.28%11 116
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.-12.43%8 617
HOLLYFRONTIER-3.52%8 362
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL CO LTD-4.41%6 357
CVR ENERGY, INC.55.60%5 393
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group