CHEVRON CORPORATION

CHEVRON CORPORATION

(CVX)
03/24 11:42:47 am
62.185 USD   +14.69%
11:30aCHEVRON : Up Over 17%, Best Performer in the DJIA So Far Today -- Data Talk
DJ
11:04aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Aeronautics and oil industries hit hard
07:29aCHEVRON : Plans Cuts to Capital Budget -- Update
DJ
Chevron : Up Over 17%, Best Performer in the DJIA So Far Today -- Data Talk

03/24/2020 | 11:30am EDT

Chevron Corporation (CVX) is currently at $63.48, up $9.26 or 17.08%

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Oct. 13, 2008, when it rose 20.85%

-- Earlier Tuesday, Chevron said it would reduce its 2020 spending by 20% to about $16 billion, with the biggest cut to come in the largest U.S. oil field, the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico. Chevron will also suspend stock buybacks but promised to protect its dividend and said oil production would be flat

-- Currently up three of the past four days

-- Down 31.99% month-to-date; on pace for worst month on record (Based on available data back to Jan. 21, 1972)

-- Down 47.32% year-to-date

-- Down 52.93% from its all-time closing high of $134.85 on July 24, 2014

-- Down 48.86% from 52 weeks ago (March 26, 2019), when it closed at $124.13

-- Down 49.89% from its 52-week closing high of $126.68 on April 8, 2019

-- Up 17.08% from its 52-week closing low of $54.22 on March 23, 2020

-- Traded as high as $65.89

-- Up 21.52% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Oct. 13, 2008, when it rose as much as 21.89%

-- Best performer in the DJIA today

-- Contributed 62.79 points to the DJIA so far today

All data as of 11:05:51 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

ChangeLast1st jan.
CHEVRON CORPORATION 13.68% 61.775 Delayed Quote.-55.01%
WTI -3.24% 23.604 Delayed Quote.-61.59%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 115 B
EBIT 2020 4 249 M
Net income 2020 4 127 M
Debt 2020 27 482 M
Yield 2020 9,44%
P/E ratio 2020 23,4x
P/E ratio 2021 13,9x
EV / Sales2020 1,12x
EV / Sales2021 1,07x
Capitalization 102 B
Technical analysis trends CHEVRON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 102,38  $
Last Close Price 54,22  $
Spread / Highest target 177%
Spread / Average Target 88,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael K. Wirth Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Pierre R. Breber Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Joseph C. Geagea EVP-Technology, Projects & Services Divisions
Ronald D. Sugar Lead Independent Director
Enrique Hernandez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHEVRON CORPORATION-55.01%111 613
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO.,LTD.2.19%6 479
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCYJNA-0.23%4 952
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED5.75%4 779
HOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION-63.20%3 582
GS HOLDINGS CORP.0.42%2 400
