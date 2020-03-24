Chevron : Up Over 17%, Best Performer in the DJIA So Far Today -- Data Talk

Chevron Corporation (CVX) is currently at $63.48, up $9.26 or 17.08%

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Oct. 13, 2008, when it rose 20.85%

-- Earlier Tuesday, Chevron said it would reduce its 2020 spending by 20% to about $16 billion, with the biggest cut to come in the largest U.S. oil field, the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico. Chevron will also suspend stock buybacks but promised to protect its dividend and said oil production would be flat

-- Currently up three of the past four days

-- Down 31.99% month-to-date; on pace for worst month on record (Based on available data back to Jan. 21, 1972)

-- Down 47.32% year-to-date

-- Down 52.93% from its all-time closing high of $134.85 on July 24, 2014

-- Down 48.86% from 52 weeks ago (March 26, 2019), when it closed at $124.13

-- Down 49.89% from its 52-week closing high of $126.68 on April 8, 2019

-- Up 17.08% from its 52-week closing low of $54.22 on March 23, 2020

-- Traded as high as $65.89

-- Up 21.52% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Oct. 13, 2008, when it rose as much as 21.89%

-- Best performer in the DJIA today

-- Contributed 62.79 points to the DJIA so far today

All data as of 11:05:51 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet