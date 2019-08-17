Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Chevron Corporation    CVX

CHEVRON CORPORATION

(CVX)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 08/16 04:02:33 pm
115.81 USD   +0.04%
10:02pCHEVRON : leading the future of energy with a lighter footprint
PU
08/16CHEVRON : Reports Operational Snag at Richmond, Calif., Refinery
DJ
08/16CHEVRON CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Chevron : leading the future of energy with a lighter footprint

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2019 | 10:02pm EDT
feature
leading the future of energy with a
lighter footprint

Chevron signs an agreement to source Permian operations
with wind power

The whisper of wind across the desert of West Texas means a lot more now than a cool break from the summer heat. It also means more affordable, reliable and cleaner energy to support our growing asset base. As global energy demand increases, Chevron is looking to lead in the future of energy; that includes a commitment to developing more energy with less environmental impact. One big step toward that goal is a recently signed 12-year green power purchase agreement (PPA) to supply Chevron's current West Texas Permian electricity load (~65 megawatts) from renewable sources. The electricity will be purchased from a new West Texas wind farm.

a green milestone

'We know the world needs more energy and more forms of energy, and this agreement reaffirms Chevron's belief that renewable energy sources play a role in meeting future energy demand,' said Allen Satterwhite, president, Chevron Pipeline & Power. 'We have long been committed to understanding and evaluating renewable energy sources which are scalable and align with our business assets. This PPA demonstrates that commitment.'

'Our long-term success in the Permian is only possible if we deliver results in a socially and environmentally responsible way', said Jeff Gustavson, vice-president Mid-Continent Business Unit. 'This green power purchase agreement is a great example of a cost-effective business solution which also advances our Chevron Way commitment to protect the environment.'

Through a separate transaction, Chevron will also purchase renewable energy credits, or RECs, administered by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas to meet the state's renewable energy program requirements.

looking to the future

While the green PPA covers Chevron's current electricity demand in the Permian, the power needs are expected to continue to increase over the next decade. To support this growth, Chevron continues to explore additional renewable energy solutions in the Permian as well as opportunities to source more electricity from renewable sources to support other Chevron business assets around the globe. 'The Permian green PPA represents more than a one and done activity,' said Telisa Toliver, CPP general manager. 'It signifies an important step in our broader journey to produce the world's energy with a smaller environmental footprint.'

Published: August 2019

Disclaimer

Chevron Corporation published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2019 02:01:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHEVRON CORPORATION
10:02pCHEVRON : leading the future of energy with a lighter footprint
PU
08/16CHEVRON : Reports Operational Snag at Richmond, Calif., Refinery
DJ
08/16CHEVRON CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/15Exxon says Canada's Hibernia oil platform resumes production
RE
08/15EXXON MOBIL : Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli shareholders considering buying shares held ..
AQ
08/14Woodside Half-Year Profit Slides with Maintenance Shutdown -- Update
DJ
08/14EXPLAINER : U.S. sanctions and Venezuela's trade and oil industry partners
RE
08/13Aramco Sets Scene for Listing With Steps to Please Investors Aramco Sets Scen..
DJ
08/09Exxon says working to return Canada's Hibernia oil platform back to productio..
RE
08/08Anadarko shareholders go for the cash in $38 billion Occidental buyout
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 155 B
EBIT 2019 22 337 M
Net income 2019 13 780 M
Debt 2019 19 975 M
Yield 2019 4,10%
P/E ratio 2019 15,7x
P/E ratio 2020 13,9x
EV / Sales2019 1,54x
EV / Sales2020 1,44x
Capitalization 220 B
Chart CHEVRON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Chevron Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHEVRON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 137,91  $
Last Close Price 115,81  $
Spread / Highest target 30,4%
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael K. Wirth Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Patricia E. Yarrington Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Joseph C. Geagea EVP-Technology, Projects & Services Divisions
Ronald D. Sugar Lead Independent Director
Enrique Hernandez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHEVRON CORPORATION6.45%222 020
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SA-18.15%9 771
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.-26.24%7 573
HOLLYFRONTIER-13.24%7 166
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL CO LTD-12.02%5 650
CVR ENERGY, INC.21.98%4 154
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group