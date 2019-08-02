Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Chevron Corporation    CVX

CHEVRON CORPORATION

(CVX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Chevron profit surges 26% on higher output, termination fee

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2019 | 09:39am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Chevron is seen at the company's office in Caracas

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Chevron Corp reported a 26.3% jump in quarterly profit on Friday, as higher oil and gas production and a one-time breakup fee from its failed bid for a rival more than offset lower energy prices and a rise in expenses.

Results benefited from a $1 billion fee it received after Occidental Petroleum's intercepted its deal to buy Anadarko Petroleum with a winning $38 billion (£31.39 billion) bid. The termination fee added $720 million to the quarter's profit, Chevron said.

Its U.S. shale production rose 21% during the quarter, but was overshadowed by sharply weaker oil and gas prices. Like many of its rivals, Chevron also reported declining profits in its refining and chemicals units.

Chevron abandoned its pursuit of Anadarko in May, refusing to increase its $33 billion bid, saying it would not back down from a pledge to dilute the returns it promised investors.

The second-largest U.S. oil and natural gas producer's daily production of oil and gas rose 9.1% to 3.08 million barrels, a record for the company. Its production in the Permian Basin, the top U.S. shale field, rose 21.5% over a the same period a year ago.

The company said it has resumed share buybacks that were suspended during its acquisition talks with Anadarko. It expects to buy $5 billion in its own shares this quarter.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $4.31 billion, or $2.27 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $3.41 billion, or $1.78 per share. [http://bit.ly/2LYr4A0]

Chevron shares were little changed in premarket trading. The stock is up about 11% year to date.

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru and Gary McWilliams in Houston; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Bernadette Baum)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANADARKO PETROLEUM 0.88% 73.98 Delayed Quote.68.02%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 0.25% 120.7 Delayed Quote.10.98%
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION 3.52% 52.02 Delayed Quote.-16.32%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHEVRON CORPORATION
09:48aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Amazon, Facebook, Boeing, Foxconn
09:44aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Extend Tariff-inspired Decline After July Jobs Report
DJ
09:39aChevron profit surges 26% on higher output, termination fee
RE
09:08aChevron's Earnings Rise, Helped By Merger Termination Fee
DJ
09:04aCHEVRON CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..
AQ
08:44aCHEVRON : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:31aCHEVRON : Reports Second Quarter Net Income of $4.3 Billion
BU
02:48aLower Crude, Gas Prices Hurt Shell -- WSJ
DJ
08/01ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Sink As U.S.-China Trade Tensions Ramp Back Up
DJ
08/01Expected Oil Supply Surge Sustains Bear Market -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 158 B
EBIT 2019 22 506 M
Net income 2019 13 721 M
Debt 2019 20 434 M
Yield 2019 3,93%
P/E ratio 2019 16,6x
P/E ratio 2020 15,0x
EV / Sales2019 1,59x
EV / Sales2020 1,47x
Capitalization 230 B
Chart CHEVRON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Chevron Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHEVRON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 138,33  $
Last Close Price 120,74  $
Spread / Highest target 25,1%
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael K. Wirth Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Patricia E. Yarrington Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Joseph C. Geagea EVP-Technology, Projects & Services Divisions
Ronald D. Sugar Lead Independent Director
Enrique Hernandez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHEVRON CORPORATION10.98%229 999
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SA-9.39%10 778
HOLLYFRONTIER2.09%8 848
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.-15.11%8 377
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL CO LTD-5.21%6 239
CVR ENERGY, INC.53.92%5 119
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group