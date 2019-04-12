Log in
Chevron to Buy Anadarko Petroleum in $33 Billion Cash-and-Stock Deal --3rd update

04/12/2019 | 09:34am EDT

By Bradley Olson and Kimberly Chin

Chevron Corp. has agreed to buy Anadarko Petroleum Corp. in a $33 billion deal that expands its shale-drilling ambitions and places it just behind Exxon Mobil Corp. as one of the world's largest publicly traded producers of oil and gas.

The combined company will become one of the largest operators in U.S. shale basins at a time when America pumps more crude than Saudi Arabia and Russia. The value of Chevron and Anadarko's fracking prospects exceeds $100 billion, more than double the nearest rivals, according to analytics firm Rystad Energy.

The cash-and-stock deal may set off a long-awaited frenzy for oil patch mergers after prices plunged in 2014. Small and mid-sized oil-and-gas companies such as Anadarko have performed poorly in the past year after facing investor pressure to avoid focusing on growth at the expense of returns. That change has challenged many companies, which have seen their share prices fall even as oil prices have risen.

Chevron will buy all of Anadarko's shares outstanding for $65 a piece, a 39% premium to its closing price on Thursday. Anadarko shareholders will receive 0.3869 shares of Chevron and $16.25 for each Anadarko share. Chevron, which has about has 1.9 billion shares outstanding, plans to issue about 200 million shares of stock and pay roughly $8 billion in cash for the deal.

Chevron Chief Executive Mike Wirth has made no secret in recent months that he was interested in potential deals, at one point invoking the Golden State Warriors's signing of top NBA players such as Kevin Durant, even after the team had already won championships.

"What was great just gets better," Mr. Wirth said in an interview Friday. "We think this is a terrific fit."

Mr. Wirth, who will continue to run the combined company from Chevron's San Ramon, Calif., headquarters, sought an opportunity to scale up in some places and create momentum to sell off older, less profitable assets. The Anadarko deal expands Chevron's already sizable footprint in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico, America's hottest shale drilling region.

Together, the two companies will produce about 3.6 million barrels a day, just 5% less than Exxon and similar to the output of other giant oil companies such as Royal Dutch Shell PLC and BP PLC. Mr. Wirth downplayed the gains in size, however, saying being the biggest producer wasn't as important as generating returns for shareholders.

Shares of Anadarko climbed 32% in premarket trading while Chevron's shares fell 3.8%.

Anadarko had for years been considered a potential target for giant oil companies such as Chevron, and analysts said the company's drilling projects in the U.S. and abroad could be attractive enough to bring out additional offers.

In addition to enhancing its Permian position, the deal would also give Chevron assets in the Gulf of Mexico that rival those of Shell, the market leader in that region.

"These are desirable assets for the super majors, so I wouldn't be surprised if there was a counterbid," said Anish Kapadia, an energy analyst at AKap Energy.

Chevron will shed $15 billion to $20 billion in assets after it closes the transaction and will use proceeds to reduce debt and return cash to shareholders. It didn't specify where it might pare assets.

The company said it would assume about $15 billion in debt from the deal and plans to bump up its share buyback program to $5 billion, from $4 billion. It anticipates the deal to be accretive to free-cash flow and earnings a year after the transaction closes. It also expects $2 billion in anticipated annual run-rate savings.

The deal highlights the extent to which big oil companies like Chevron and Exxon are betting on fracking for growth. Chevron had already announced plans to double its production in West Texas and New Mexico to 900,000 barrels a day by 2023, and Exxon plans to reach production of 1 million barrels a day.

Anadarko was also among the largest operators in the Permian and had developed a network of pipelines and processing capacity in the region that Mr. Wirth said were particularly attractive. Together, Permian basin production of the two companies is about 500,000 barrels of oil and gas.

Beyond the U.S., Anadarko is also in the midst of developing a giant natural gas export facility in Mozambique, an asset Mr. Wirth said highlighted Anadarko's wide array of operations.

"This is not just a shale deal," he said. "This is a diversified company with assets in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico, Mozambique, Ghana, Algeria. We like the Mozambique resource."

--Colin Kellaher and Rebecca Elliott contributed to this article.

Write to Bradley Olson at Bradley.Olson@wsj.com and Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

