Chevron to Buy Anadarko Petroleum in $33 Billion Deal

By Kimberly Chin

Chevron Corp. has agreed to buy Anadarko Petroleum Corp. in a cash-and-stock deal valued at roughly $33 billion as the company looks to strengthen its market positions in large shale projects, as well as deepwater and natural-gas resource basins.

It will buy all of Anadarko's shares outstanding for $65 a piece. Anadarko shareholders will receive 0.3869 share of Chevron and $16.25 for each Anadarko share. Chevron said it plans to issue about 200 million shares of stock and pay roughly $8 billion in cash.

Chevron said it would also assume about $15 billion in debt with the deal.

It anticipates the deal to be accretive to free-cash flow and earnings a year after the transaction closes. It also expects $2 billion in anticipated annual run-rate savings.

When the deal closes, Chevron CEO and Chairman Michael Wirth is expected to lead the company. The merged company will be headquartered in San Ramon, Calif., where Chevron is based.

