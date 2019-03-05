Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Chevron Corporation    CVX

CHEVRON CORPORATION

(CVX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Chevron woos investors with pledge of higher returns from shale

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 10:59am EST
FILE PHOTO: Dow Jones Industrial Average listed company Chevron (CVX)'s logo is seen in Los Angeles

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. oil major Chevron Corp on Tuesday pledged to restrain spending and return more cash to shareholders in a bid to lure investors, while forecasting strong annual production gains over the next five years.

Oil companies are trying to win back investors after years of underperforming other industrial sectors and the S&P 500. The weighting of energy shares in the S&P 500 index fell to 6 percent in 2018, from 8.4 percent four years earlier.

Chevron on Tuesday at its annual meeting with equity analysts said it expects production to rise 3 percent to 4 percent annually through 2023, boosted by strong performance in the top U.S. shale field, the Permian Basin.

Like its bigger rival, Exxon Mobil Corp, Chevron has begun to emphasize achieving faster payoffs from investments in shale rather than the megaprojects of the past. Chevron, though, has operated in the Permian for decades.

"Our position in the Permian Basin just continues to get better," said Chief Executive Mike Wirth at the analyst meeting.

The stakes are such that Exxon on Tuesday forecast shale production of 1 million barrels per day in the Permian as early as 2024, grabbing the spotlight on the day Chevron was making a case in its oil growth.

"Our investors don't need to wait several years for the story to come together," Wirth said in an apparent dig at Exxon which faces near-term hurdles to its production goals. "We’re delivering now."

Chevron executives said the company would return more cash to investors this year through dividends and $4 billion in share buybacks aiming to achieve a 6 percent shareholder return.

The company continues to focus on short-cycle projects like shale, said Biraj Borkhataria of RBC Europe Limited.

"The key driver of cash flow growth over the medium term remains the Permian, which continues to perform ahead of expectations," he said.

The company expects shale production from the basin to reach 600,000 barrels per day (bpd) by the end of next year, 59 percent above current production, and 900,000 bpd by the end of 2023.

Chevron’s Permian production at the end of 2018, some 377,000 barrels per day, was an 84 percent increase over a year earlier.

The company raised its estimate of its reserves in the Permian, in Texas and New Mexico, to 16.2 billion barrels of recoverable resources from 9 billion.

The San Ramon, California-based company expects to sell assets worth $5 billion to $10 billion between 2018 and 2020, including production assets in Denmark, Azerbaijan and Britain's North Sea.

The company's annual capital expenditure is expected to be in the range of $19 billion to $22 billion between 2021 and 2023.

Chevron expects to spend $3.6 billion in the Permian Basin and another $1.6 billion in other shale fields. Chevron’s other shale holdings include the Marcellus in the Northeastern U.S., the Duvernay in Alberta, Canada and the Vaca Muerta in Argentina.

(Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru and Jennifer Hiller in New York; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Bernadette Baum)

By Jennifer Hiller and John Benny
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHEVRON CORPORATION -0.36% 121.69 Delayed Quote.12.17%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.18% 25754.08 Delayed Quote.10.68%
NASDAQ 100 0.07% 7150.339053 Delayed Quote.12.98%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.01% 7572.818153 Delayed Quote.14.47%
S&P 500 -0.25% 2786.59 Delayed Quote.11.84%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHEVRON CORPORATION
10:59aChevron woos investors with pledge of higher returns from shale
RE
09:48aChevron, Exxon Tighten Their Grip on Fracking -- Update
DJ
07:26aCHEVRON : Outlines Strategy for Disciplined Growth and Higher Returns
BU
04:12aSHALE OIL MARKET (2019-2026) FUTURE : Occidental Petroleum, ExxonMobil, Chevron..
AQ
04:01aBHP buys stake in Canadian firm that extracts emissions from the air
RE
02/26CHEVRON : Partners with Catalyst to Advance Gender Equality
PU
02/25ADVISORY : Chevron Corporation's 2019 Security Analyst Meeting
BU
02/22CHEVRON : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
02/21Nigeria Issues $20 Billion Tax Bill to Oil-And-Gas Companies -Reuters
DJ
02/21Sources Say Nigeria Dunning Oil Companies for Back Taxes -Reuters
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 159 B
EBIT 2019 19 200 M
Net income 2019 13 476 M
Debt 2019 20 927 M
Yield 2019 3,88%
P/E ratio 2019 17,43
P/E ratio 2020 13,99
EV / Sales 2019 1,59x
EV / Sales 2020 1,37x
Capitalization 232 B
Chart CHEVRON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Chevron Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHEVRON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 137 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael K. Wirth Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Patricia E. Yarrington Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Joseph C. Geagea EVP-Technology, Projects & Services Divisions
Ronald D. Sugar Lead Independent Director
Enrique Hernandez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHEVRON CORPORATION12.17%231 865
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SA-6.15%11 351
HOLLYFRONTIER1.86%8 885
PETRONAS GAS BHD--.--%8 634
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL CO LTD11.02%7 831
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.17.51%7 331
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.