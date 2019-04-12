Log in
Investors Question Chevron's Clean Energy Commitment in Anadarko Deal

0
04/12/2019 | 05:59pm EDT

By Dieter Holger and Maitane Sardon

Chevron Corp.'s $33 billion deal for Anadarko Petroleum Corp. faces opposition from some environmentally focused shareholders who consider it risky to expand in fossil fuels as companies and governments world-wide increasingly mull investments in clean energy.

"There are much better ways to spend $33 billion in sustainable energy," said Mark van Baal, founder of Follow This, a European group of 4,600 shareholders in oil and gas companies. He said the group's shareholders with holdings in Chevron will vote against the deal. "We expect that many investors who mean business about stopping climate change will do the same."

Chevron's agreement to purchase Anadarko would allow the oil giant to expand its fracking operations in the booming Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico, which produces more than 4 million barrels of oil a day. The deal also is attractive on a cash-flow basis for shareholders, and Anadarko's asset portfolio is appropriate for an oil major, said Jefferies equity analyst Jason Gammel.

"Demand for oil and gas will require continued investment even under aggressive low-carbon scenarios," a Chevron spokesman said in a statement. "This acquisition strengthens Chevron's position to continue its energy leadership in the transition to a lower-carbon future while responsibly meeting the world's growing energy needs."

Chevron's position has echoes of Royal Dutch Shell PLC in 2016, when the British-Dutch company bought BG Group PLC. About 17% of Shell shareholders didn't approve the deal. At its annual meeting next month, Chevron faces the same climate-change resolution that Shell accepted in 2018 to set greenhouse-gas reduction targets. In both instances, Mr. van Baal's group, Follow This, proposed the resolution.

Renewable-energy advocates say energy companies without diversified holdings are exposing themselves to greater risk as utilities increase investments in renewables and the automotive industry produces more electric and hybrid vehicles. Oil companies may find themselves competing with utilities to supply fuel for cars and trucks, said Elizabeth Levy, portfolio manager and research analyst at Trillium Asset Management, the first U.S. asset manager solely dedicated to sustainable investing.

"We are seeing across the energy sector that investors are losing patience with this model," she added.

Scientists and environmental advocates are pressuring global policy makers and companies to reduce their reliance on fossil fuels. To meet the Paris climate agreement signed by a coalition of nations in 2015 -- from which the U.S. withdrew in June 2017 -- global oil and gas production needs to fall around 20% by 2030 and around 55% by 2050 to keep global temperatures from rising more than 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, according to a United Nations climate-science panel.

Renewables have been the fastest-growing source of electricity generation in the U.S. this decade, according to the Energy Information Administration, which projects renewables to account for 13% of total generation by 2020, up from 10% in 2018. The U.S. also overtook Europe as the second-largest global market, after China, for electric passenger vehicles last year at 2.1% market share, according to Transport & Environment, a European clean-energy policy and advocacy group.

American oil companies lag behind Europe when it comes to renewable energy spending. Around 70% of renewable-energy investment in the oil sector came from European companies in 2018, according to the Carbon Disclosure Project, a platform where more than 7,000 firms disclose their environmental data. Still, oil companies across the globe spent only $22 billion -- or 1% of their budgets -- on clean energy in 2018.

Chevron has made investments in alternative and renewable energy. Chevron Technology Ventures launched its Future Energy Fund with $100 million in June 2018, which has backed Carbon Engineering, a Canadian company developing carbon-capture technology. It also invested in electric-vehicle-charging company ChargePoint and battery-storage company Natron Energy and has solar and wind projects under way.

But oil production is expected to rise this year above previous estimates, according to the EIA, as companies meet increasing energy demand. "It's almost like a dog chasing its own tail as we continue to throw more at more production," Ms. Levy said.

