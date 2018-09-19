Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Chevron Corporation    CVX

CHEVRON CORPORATION (CVX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Microsoft introduces HoloLens to businesses through Dynamics 365 apps

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 02:30am CEST
FILE PHOTO: A Microsoft store is pictured in New York City

(Reuters) - Microsoft Corp announced on Tuesday new AI and mixed-reality applications for its Dynamics 365 online business software, putting to use its augmented-reality goggles HoloLens for businesses.

The additions to its cloud-based software came two years after HoloLens was launched.

The new AI applications, Dynamics 365 Layout and Dynamics 365 Remote Assistant, help connect live remote colleagues with the use of HoloLens, Microsoft said in a blog. (https://bit.ly/2NlIfN7)

Citing oil company Chevron Corp's use of the applications, Microsoft said they help to remotely collaborate with and assist firstline workers and remote experts, reducing travel time.

"Previously it was required to fly in an inspector from Houston to a facility in Singapore once a month to inspect equipment. Now it has in-time inspection using Dynamics 365 Remote Assist and can identify issues or provide approvals immediately," Microsoft said.

Microsoft also announced the launch of Dynamics 365 AI for sales, customer service and market insights.

Dynamics 365, which posted a 61 percent increase when Microsoft reported its quarterly results in July, competes with San Francisco-based Salesforce's flagship Sales Cloud.

The new AI applications will be released next month, the company said.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHEVRON CORPORATION 0.53% 118.13 Delayed Quote.-5.64%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.95% 113.21 Delayed Quote.32.35%
SALESFORCE.COM 0.70% 156 Delayed Quote.52.60%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHEVRON CORPORATION
02:30aMicrosoft introduces HoloLens to businesses through Dynamics 365 apps
RE
09/18CHEVRON : Kazakhstan`s $1.1B Karachaganak project to sustain high output, Shell ..
AQ
09/17CHEVRON : El Segundo, Calif., Refinery Suffers Power Outage, Flaring -- Update
DJ
09/17CHEVRON : El Segundo, Calif., Refinery Suffers Power Outage, Flaring
DJ
09/17Petrobras to boost oil output in 2019, cut debt $10 billion - CFO
RE
09/15CHEVRON : Sempra Energy Unit Inks Marine Terminal Contract in Mexico
AQ
09/14CHEVRON : 2018 Delo Tractor Restoration Competition Finalists Announced
AQ
09/14DOW MOVERS : Vz, ba
AQ
09/12Micron slumps while Altria and Chevron climb
AQ
09/12CHEVRON : 2018 Delo Tractor Restoration Competition Finalists Announced; Chevron..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/18Permian seen continuing to post biggest U.S. oil production gains 
09/183 Reasons Most People Can't Retire 
09/17CHEVRON : Undervalued But Note This Key Risk 
09/17Kazakhstan's $1.1B Karachaganak project to sustain high output, Shell says 
09/17Unplanned burn-off at Chevron's El Segundo refinery caused by power failure 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 177 B
EBIT 2018 21 579 M
Net income 2018 15 252 M
Debt 2018 25 378 M
Yield 2018 3,82%
P/E ratio 2018 14,94
P/E ratio 2019 12,57
EV / Sales 2018 1,42x
EV / Sales 2019 1,35x
Capitalization 225 B
Chart CHEVRON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Chevron Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHEVRON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 144 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael K. Wirth Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Patricia E. Yarrington Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Joseph C. Geagea EVP-Technology, Projects & Services Divisions
Ronald D. Sugar Lead Independent Director
Enrique Hernandez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHEVRON CORPORATION-5.64%225 166
HOLLYFRONTIER CORP34.56%12 142
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SA-5.95%11 690
BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION-29.62%10 896
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.28.57%10 732
PETRONAS GAS BHD--.--%8 948
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.