The deal could value Shell's stake in the Caesar Tonga field at about $1.3 billion (979.6 million pounds), the report said. (https://bloom.bg/2xsl7CO)

Shell has a 22.5 percent working interest in Caesar Tonga, with the rest owned by companies including Anadarko Petroleum Co, Equinor and Chevron Corp, Bloomberg said, citing company filings.

Shell and Focus Oil did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Sathvik N in Bengaluru, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)