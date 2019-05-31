Trump's Mexican tariffs could hit U.S. refiners, add to fuel costs

Mexico sends 600,000 to 700,000 barrels of oil to the United States every day, mostly to refiners that process that crude into gasoline, diesel and other products. Mexico buys more than 1 million barrels per day (bpd) of U.S. crude and fuel, more than any other country, and analysts are concerned that retaliatory tariffs from Mexico could disrupt that trade.

Trump on Thursday vowed to impose a tariff on all goods coming from Mexico, starting at 5% and increasing monthly until the surge of undocumented immigrants from across the border subsides.

(GRAPHIC: Mexico remains key crude supplier to U.S. -/p>

The tariff would begin June 10, and so far Mexico has not said it would retaliate, as the two countries, along with Canada, are trying to finish a broad free-trade agreement to replace the 25-year-old NAFTA deal.

A sharp decline in Mexican oil supplies could raise the costs of fuels if U.S. refiners are forced to buy heavier crude grades from further away from the United States, which adds to shipping costs.

"The tariff could add an extra $2 million to the cost" of daily Mexican crude imports purchased by U.S. refiners, analysts at PVM Oil Associates said.

It could raise domestic fuel prices and jeopardise a proposed trade deal between the United States, Mexico and Canada, said Chet Thompson, chief executive of the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers, a trade group that represents U.S. refiners.

Crude traders, however, noted that most Gulf Coast refiners that buy Mexican crude are located in so-called Foreign Trade Zones, which allow them to avoid tariffs so long as the refined products are exported - though these refiners also supply U.S. markets.

Refiners have been using Mexican heavy crude grades in part to offset the loss of barrels from Venezuela, which has been under U.S. sanctions for months.

(GRAPHIC: Mexico top destination for U.S. fuel exports -

Maya crude, Mexico's primary grade of oil, traded at a $6 a barrel discount to Brent, the international benchmark, on Thursday, according to analysts at Tudor, Pickering & Holt. They said a 5% tariff would reduce that discount by half, making those imports costlier.

Discounts on Friday for Western Canadian Select, a rival grade to Maya, was bid at a $16 a barrel discount to U.S. crude, narrowed from $16.60 on Thursday, traders said.

The primary importers of Mexican crude include refineries owned by Valero Energy Corp, Phillips 66, Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp. Mexico accounted for about 9% of total U.S. oil imports last year, according to TPH.

U.S. refiners use heavy crude oil to blend with lighter U.S. supply to produce fuels, but reduced production from Canada and Mexico, along with sanctions on Venezuela, has squeezed that supply, making it more expensive.

“For Gulf Coast refiners already hit by Venezuela sanctions, Iran sanctions, Canada’s cuts and OPEC cuts, this adds insult to injury,” said Sandy Fielden, an analyst at researcher Morningstar. “The number of alternative sources of heavy crude is narrowing.”

(GRAPHIC: U.S. refiners that import most Mexico crude -

Weekly data shows U.S. imports from Mexico since the beginning of March have averaged roughly 631,000 bpd, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration figures.

Phillips 66 and Exxon declined to comment. Refiners Valero, Marathon Petroleum Corp, Royal Dutch Shell and Chevron were not immediately available to comment.

(Reporting By Collin Eaton, Erwin Seba and David Gaffen; additional reporting by Stephanie Kelly; writing by David Gaffen; editing by Marguerita Choy)

By Collin Eaton