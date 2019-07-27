Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Chevron Corporation    CVX

CHEVRON CORPORATION

(CVX)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 07/26 04:00:17 pm
123.72 USD   -1.52%
02:48aU.S. Extends Chevron's License to Operate in Venezuela -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aOccidental's Ex-CEO Drawn Into Fight -- WSJ
DJ
07/26Anadarko Petroleum beats profit estimates on higher output
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

U.S. Extends Chevron's License to Operate in Venezuela -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2019 | 02:48am EDT

By Bradley Olson and Ian Talley

The Trump administration extended a license to let Chevron Corp. remain in Venezuela until late October, siding with officials who argued that the company's absence would put U.S. energy companies at a disadvantage and not significantly advance Washington's goal of ousting Venezuela's president.

The license allowing Chevron and several oil-field services companies to continue operating in the country was set to expire on Saturday, sparking considerable debate within the U.S. administration over whether to extend it, people familiar with the matter said.

Some U.S. officials see a Chevron departure as an essential step in the American-led effort to use economic pressure and isolation to force out Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. Others worry that Chevron's departure could lead to a greater role for Chinese and Russian operators in the country, and make it harder for American companies to regain a foothold in the future.

U.S. officials ultimately decided to let Chevron remain in Venezuela, where it has operated for nearly a century, until Oct. 25. Chevron's mandate, which had already been extended six months earlier this year, could later be further extended.

Chevron pushed for license renewal, with spokesman Ray Fohr saying earlier this week that the company was hopeful it would be. "We are a constructive presence in the country," he said. Chevron on Friday said its Venezuela operations "continue in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations."

Chevron operates a number of projects jointly with Venezuela's state oil company, Petróleos de Venezuela SA, or PdVSA, that have managed to maintain production levels even as output has fallen in other areas. For years, the joint operations with Chevron and other companies have been a critical cash lifeline for the country.

Chevron's share of production from Venezuela was 44,000 barrels of oil and gas a day last year, less than 2% of its global output total.

U.S. sanctions have had a punishing effect on Venezuela's oil industry, with production falling by almost half since January to an estimated 690,000 barrels a day, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Venezuela is in the throes of a humanitarian crisis driven by poor economic management, corruption and U.S. sanctions that have all led to precipitous economic decline and runaway inflation. Violence and shortages of food and medicine have prompted a mass exodus to other countries.

The U.S. Treasury Department didn't immediately respond Friday to questions on why it chose a shorter timeline than the first license, or the optics of giving some U.S. companies access to Venezuelan oil while barring others.

But Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, when asked about the pending license decision Thursday, pointed to a key objective for the administration in the pressure campaign.

"We're trying to ensure that there aren't wealth and resources that are getting into the pocket of Maduro and his cronies and flowing to the Cubans," he said.

Allowing Chevron and the four oilfield service companies including Halliburton Co. and Schlumberger Ltd. to remain in Venezuela also gives the U.S. a window into the state of oil production in the country, and thus, how much money the government still has coming into its coffers. That is critical to understanding the regime's potential staying-power, and is also a way to see whether revenue from PdVSA are being diverted due to corruption, as former officials at the state oil company have previously alleged.

The office of Venezuela's U.S.-backed opposition leader, Juan Guaidó, vowed Monday to preserve Chevron's legal right to its assets in the event that the company is forced to exit from the country.

Clearview Energy Partners LLC said in a note to clients that it doesn't rule out further extensions. But the analysis firm added that the White House may be more willing to let the license lapse as the 2020 presidential election approaches, noting that conservative Cuban-American voters in Florida see pressuring Mr. Maduro as a way to antagonize Havana.

--Rebecca Elliott contributed to this article.

Write to Bradley Olson at Bradley.Olson@wsj.com and Ian Talley at ian.talley@wsj.com

Corrections & Amplifications Petróleos de Venezuela SA is known as PdVSA. An earlier version of this article incorrectly referred to it as Pemex. (July 26, 2019)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHEVRON CORPORATION -1.52% 123.72 Delayed Quote.13.72%
HALLIBURTON COMPANY -0.82% 23.03 Delayed Quote.-13.36%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.05% 63.29 Delayed Quote.16.90%
SCHLUMBERGER NV 0.15% 40.01 Delayed Quote.10.73%
WTI 0.16% 56.16 Delayed Quote.23.52%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHEVRON CORPORATION
02:48aU.S. Extends Chevron's License to Operate in Venezuela -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aOccidental's Ex-CEO Drawn Into Fight -- WSJ
DJ
07/26Anadarko Petroleum beats profit estimates on higher output
RE
07/26Anadarko Posts a More Than $1 Billion Loss, Cites Chevron Merger Termination ..
DJ
07/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/26CHEVRON : Trump lifts Venezuelan sanctions for Chevron, Halliburton
AQ
07/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
07/26U.S. Extends Chevron's License to Operate in Venezuela
DJ
07/26CHEVRON : Correction to U.S. Extends Chevron's License in Venezuela
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 158 B
EBIT 2019 22 926 M
Net income 2019 13 858 M
Debt 2019 20 564 M
Yield 2019 3,83%
P/E ratio 2019 16,8x
P/E ratio 2020 13,7x
EV / Sales2019 1,62x
EV / Sales2020 1,50x
Capitalization 236 B
Chart CHEVRON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Chevron Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHEVRON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 138,33  $
Last Close Price 123,72  $
Spread / Highest target 22,0%
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael K. Wirth Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Patricia E. Yarrington Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Joseph C. Geagea EVP-Technology, Projects & Services Divisions
Ronald D. Sugar Lead Independent Director
Enrique Hernandez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHEVRON CORPORATION13.72%235 676
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SA-8.28%11 116
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.-13.42%8 617
HOLLYFRONTIER-3.52%8 362
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL CO LTD-4.41%6 357
CVR ENERGY, INC.55.60%5 393
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group