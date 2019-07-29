Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Chevron Corporation    CVX

CHEVRON CORPORATION

(CVX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Venezuela's PDVSA says Petropiar has started operations as blending facility

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 02:45pm EDT
A state oil company PDVSA's logo is seen at a gas station in Caracas

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan state-run oil company PDVSA said on Monday the Petropiar extra-heavy crude upgrader, part-owned by U.S. oil company Chevron Corp, had begun operations as a blending facility.

The facility, which used to produce upgraded crude destined mainly for the U.S. market, is expected to produce some 130,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) of heavier Merey crude with an API gravity of 16, PDVSA said in a statement, adding that the first Merey shipment from the plant of 520,000 barrels had been loaded.

Reuters last month reported that PDVSA planned to convert Petropiar into a facility that blended heavy and light oils to make Merey, a grade favored by Asian refiners, citing internal company documents detailing the strategy.

Petropiar once made up to 210,000 bpd of exportable "synthetic" crude out of tar-like oil from the OPEC nation's Orinoco Belt, home to one of the largest crude reserves in the world.

But PDVSA struggled to find buyers for that grade after the United States, previously the largest customer for Venezuelan crude, sanctioned PDVSA in January to pressure socialist President Nicolas Maduro to step down.

The Treasury Department last week renewed Chevron's license to continue operating Petropiar and its three other joint ventures with PDVSA despite the sanctions for three months. It had previously been set to expire on July 27.

In the statement, PDVSA said the conversion of Petropiar to a blending facility was "part of the socialist efforts underway at the upgraders of the Jose Antonio Anzoategui industrial complex" where its four extra-heavy crude upgraders are located.

It did not say whether it planned to convert the other upgraders, which include the Petrocedeno facility part owned by France's Total and Norway's Equinor and the Petromonagas plant part-owned by Russia's Rosneft into blending facilities as well.

The Petrosanfelix upgrader, wholly owned by PDVSA, has been offline for months.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Leslie Adler and Susan Thomas)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHEVRON CORPORATION 0.32% 124.17 Delayed Quote.13.72%
EQUINOR ASA -1.34% 158 Delayed Quote.-12.84%
TOTAL 0.06% 48.06 Real-time Quote.4.01%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHEVRON CORPORATION
02:45pVenezuela's PDVSA says Petropiar has started operations as blending facility
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
07:30aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Is The Stock Market Set Up For Another Late-year Nose Dive?
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
06:24aChina's ENN wins LNG trailer transport permit for Zhoushan bridge
RE
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
07/28Big Oil Flashes the Plastic
DJ
07/27U.S. Extends Chevron's License to Operate in Venezuela -- WSJ
DJ
07/27Occidental's Ex-CEO Drawn Into Fight -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 158 B
EBIT 2019 22 506 M
Net income 2019 13 762 M
Debt 2019 20 564 M
Yield 2019 3,83%
P/E ratio 2019 16,9x
P/E ratio 2020 15,1x
EV / Sales2019 1,62x
EV / Sales2020 1,50x
Capitalization 236 B
Chart CHEVRON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Chevron Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHEVRON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 138,33  $
Last Close Price 123,72  $
Spread / Highest target 22,0%
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael K. Wirth Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Patricia E. Yarrington Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Joseph C. Geagea EVP-Technology, Projects & Services Divisions
Ronald D. Sugar Lead Independent Director
Enrique Hernandez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHEVRON CORPORATION13.72%235 676
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SA-8.65%10 995
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.-13.42%8 510
HOLLYFRONTIER-2.97%8 409
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL CO LTD-4.61%6 327
GS HOLDINGS CORP--.--%4 010
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group