Wild Files: Olive Ridley Sea Turtles of Batangas Bay

feature
sea turtles
of batangas bay
situation
Luzon Island, Philippines
-
Chevron operates a fuel terminal in San Pascual, Batangas, situated at the southern tip of Luzon Island in the Philippines.
-
The terminal property includes three kilometers of coastline on Batangas Bay, the only beachfront in the waters of San Pascual.
-
Employees from the terminal have regularly helped remove marine debris from the beach area since 2007.
In January 2012, Chevron workers observed female sea turtles coming ashore and nesting on the terminal's sandy beachfront.
They were identified as Olive Ridley turtles, a species listed as 'vulnerable' on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List.
sea turtles play an important role in marine ecosystems as they:
help balance marine food webs as both predator and prey
serve as host and transport mechanism for other marine organisms
facilitate nutrient cycling between land and water
actions taken
Olive Ridley sea turtles are found primarily in the tropical regions of the Atlantic, Pacific and Indian Oceans.
Provided protection and monitoring of nests and recording of hatchlings
Involved the department of environment and natural resources (DENR)
Expanded coastal cleanup efforts to include community members
Olive Ridley turtles are named for the olive green hue of their top shell or carapace. The origin of the word 'ridley' is unknown.
one of the world's two smallest sea turtles
110 lbs
(50 kg) maximum adult weight
1.5 in
(3.8 cm) typical hatchling length
30 in
(76 cm) maximum adult length
diet consists of:
crabs
shrimp
jellyfish
rock lobsters
sea urchins
snails
mollusks
other aquatic invertebrates
They can also eat seaweed and algae, if necessary.
females are able to begin laying eggs
between 10 and 15 years of age.
return to the beach where they were born to lay their eggs
lay eggs 1-3 times per year in clutches of about 100
incubation period between 45-70 days depending on weather conditions
major threats include:
-
Birds, mammals and reptiles that prey on the eggs and hatchlings
-
Humans that harvest the eggs and capture adults for food
-
Fishing and marine transport threats such as boat strikes and entrapment in fishing lines or nets
-
Marine debris and pollution
-
Loss of nesting habitat from beach erosion due to development, natural disaster and sea level rise
results
DENR designated the Batangas Terminal coastline as a nesting ground sanctuary for Olive Ridley sea turtles.
DENR also designed a training program to help Chevron staff protect and care for the nesting sites and hatchlings.
Since 2016, employees and Chevron business and community partners have removed between 1.5 and 2.5 tons of marine debris yearly from the San Pascual coastline.
The nesting period from October 2018 to March 2019 yielded six nesting sites, an increase of 300% from the previous year.
At one of these nesting sites, 77 hatchlings emerged from a clutch of about 100 eggs.
our actions were consistent with our goal to
conserve biodiversity:
we strive to avoid or reduce the potential for significant impacts on sensitive species, habitats and ecosystems
Disclaimer
Chevron Corporation published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 05:09:02 UTC