CHF Solutions, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

09/06/2019 | 04:15pm EDT

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS), today announced that, on September 3, 2019, the independent directors approved four equity awards under CHF Solution’s New-Hire Equity Incentive Plan, as material inducements to four individuals entering into employment with the Company.  The equity awards were approved in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), which also requires a public announcement of equity awards that are not made under a stockholder approved equity plan.

In connection with entering into employment with CHF Solutions, the four individuals, who were not previously employees or directors of CHF Solutions, received options to purchase an aggregate of 14,000 shares of the Company’s common stock. The option awards have an exercise price of $2.46 per share, the closing price of CHF Solution’s common stock on September 3, 2019, the date of the grant.  The options have ten-year terms and vest over a period of four years, with 25% vesting one year after the date of grant and the remaining 75% vesting in 36 approximately equal monthly increments, provided the new hire’s employment is continuing on each such date, and subject to acceleration or forfeiture upon the occurrence of certain events as set forth in the new hire’s option agreement.

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) is a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow® system for aquapheresis therapy. The Aquadex FlexFlow system is a clinically proven therapy that provides a safe, effective and predictable method of removing excess sodium and fluid from patients suffering from fluid overload. The Aquadex FlexFlow system is indicated for temporary (up to eight hours) ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and extended (longer than 8 hours) ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. All treatments must be administered by a healthcare provider, under physician prescription, both of whom having received training in extracorporeal therapies. The company's vision is to improve the lives of fluid overloaded patients through science, collaboration, and innovative medical technology. CHF Solutions is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota with wholly owned subsidiaries in Australia and Ireland. The company has been listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market since February 2012.

CONTACTS:

INVESTORS:
Claudia Napal Drayton
Chief Financial Officer
CHF Solutions, Inc.
952-345-4205
ir@chf-solutions.com
-or-
Bret Shapiro
Managing Partner
CORE IR
516-222-2560
brets@coreir.com
www.coreir.com
MEDIA
Jules Abraham
JQA Partners, Inc.
917-885-7378
jabraham@jqapartners.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
