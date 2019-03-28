Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Chiasma Inc    CHMA

CHIASMA INC

(CHMA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chiasma Announces Proposed Offering of Common Stock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 04:02pm EDT

WALTHAM, Mass., March 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chiasma, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHMA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with rare and serious chronic diseases, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of its common stock. In addition, Chiasma expects to grant the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the number of shares of common stock sold in connection with the offering. This offering is subject to market conditions and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.

The shares of common stock are offered pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-223850), including a base prospectus, filed by Chiasma on March 22, 2018 and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, on May 3, 2018. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A preliminary prospectus supplement related to the offering and a final prospectus supplement related to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may also be obtained from the offices of Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 499 Park Ave., 6th Floor, New York, New York 10022, or by email at prospectus@cantor.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHMA) is focused on improving the lives of patients who face challenges associated with their existing treatments for rare and serious chronic diseases. Employing its Transient Permeability Enhancer (TPE®) technology platform, Chiasma seeks to develop oral medications that are currently available only as injections. In September 2017, the Company initiated CHIASMA OPTIMAL, its third Phase 3 clinical trial for its octreotide capsules product candidate, conditionally trade-named MYCAPSSA®, for the maintenance therapy of adult patients with acromegaly in whom prior treatment with somatostatin analogs has been shown to be effective and tolerated following agreement with the FDA on the design of the trial through a special protocol assessment. Chiasma is headquartered in Waltham, MA with a wholly-owned subsidiary in Israel. MYCAPSSA, TPE and CHIASMA are registered trademarks of Chiasma.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Chiasma’s anticipated public offering, future expectations, plans and prospects for the Company. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Chiasma’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and in subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and Chiasma undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Contact:
Ashley R. Robinson
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
617-535-7742
arr@lifesciadvisors.com

ChiasmaLogo (2).jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHIASMA INC
04:02pChiasma Announces Proposed Offering of Common Stock
GL
03/21Chiasma Announces Three Poster Presentations at ENDO 2019
GL
03/11CHIASMA : Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2018 Results
AQ
03/08CHIASMA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
03/08CHIASMA, INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..
AQ
03/08Chiasma Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2018 Results
GL
03/04CHIASMA : to Participate in Three Investor Conferences in March
AQ
02/28CHIASMA : Announces Support for Rare Disease Day 2019
AQ
01/04CHIASMA : Previews Important Upcoming Milestones
AQ
01/03CHIASMA, INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disc..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -33,9 M
Net income 2019 -31,7 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capi. / Sales 2020 15,8x
Capitalization 136 M
Chart CHIASMA INC
Duration : Period :
Chiasma Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHIASMA INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 14,3 $
Spread / Average Target 157%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark J. Fitzpatrick President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David M. Stack Chairman
Drew Enamait Principal Accounting Officer & VP-Finance
William Ludlam Senior VP-Clinical Development & Medical Affairs
Bard J. Geesaman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHIASMA INC77.17%136
CSL LIMITED3.87%62 168
BIOGEN-23.59%45 233
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS38.25%30 079
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO LTD--.--%18 894
GRIFOLS4.45%16 470
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.