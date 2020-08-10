Chiasma : Overview 0 08/10/2020 | 05:34pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Chiasma Overview August 2020 | NASDAQ: CHMA Forward-Looking Statements These slides and the accompanying presentation contain forward-looking statements and information. The use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "project," "intend," "future," "potential," or "continue," and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, without limitation, those statements regarding the company's expectations relating to MYCAPSSA for the long- term maintenance treatment in patients with acromegaly who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide, statements regarding the plans for and the commercialization of MYCAPSSA, including its pricing, reimbursement, payer mix and market adoption, statements regarding the data from the open label extension of the CHIASMA OPTIMAL trial, statements regarding the size and composition of the U.S. market for MYCAPSSA, the commercial or therapeutic potential of MYCAPSSA, including its ability to become a standard of care, and anticipated market acceptance of MYCAPSSA, statements concerning the company's expectations regarding the manufacturing supplement it submitted to the FDA and expectations regarding the availability of product supply, statements regarding the timing and success of commercial launch of MYCAPSSA in the United States and plans related to the number of customer-facing employees and the timing of their hiring, and statements concerning the timing of top-line results from the MPOWERED trial. All forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions by Chiasma's management that, although Chiasma believes them to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that Chiasma expects. Management's expectations and, therefore, any forward-looking statements in these slides and the accompanying presentation could be affected by risks and uncertainties relating to a number of factors, including the following: the content and timing of decisions made by the FDA, including with respect to the manufacturing supplement to the NDA the company submitted to the FDA, the results of any inspections of the company's third-party manufacturers, the company's reliance on third parties to manufacture API and commercial octreotide capsules, the company's ability to retain requisite regulatory approvals for the commercial launch of octreotide capsules in the United States, the timing and costs involved in establishing a commercial organization, and the impact the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic may have on the company's business, including its expected development, manufacturing, regulatory and commercialization timelines for MYCAPSSA. These and other potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors are described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, as well as in Chiasma's subsequent filings with the SEC. Undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statement, which speak only as of the date on which it was made. Chiasma undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Unless otherwise noted, all references to acromegaly market sizes are Chiasma internal estimates. This presentation is intended only for communications with investors. MYCAPSSA has been approved by the FDA for the long-term maintenance treatment in patients with acromegaly who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide, but remains an investigational drug outside the U.S. 2 MYCAPSSA FDA Approved June 26, 2020 MYCAPSSA is a somatostatin analog indicated for long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide. Full prescribing information available at www.MYCAPSSA.com 3 Chiasma Overview • • Commercial biopharma company Focused on oral treatment options for patients facing significant challenges with injectables Financial Position • • • • • • MYCAPSSA® is now approved as the first and only oral SSA (somatostatin analog) therapy; potential to become the new standard of pharmacological care Attractive U.S. commercial opportunity ~8,000 acromegaly patients* on first line SSA injectables Acromegaly patients on SSA injectables face significant treatment challenges Differentiated rare disease commercial launch ~$87M in cash, equivalents, securities and restricted cash as of June 30, 2020 Additional aggregate ~$100M in underwritten equity offering and revenue interest financing tranche funded in July • • Novel technology platform that enables oral delivery of select peptides Potentially attractive opportunities in therapeutic areas with no oral therapies * Company estimate based on available data Acromegaly U.S. Market Overview Acromegaly is a rare disease most often caused by a benign pituitary tumor and characterized by an excess of growth hormone and insulin-like growth factor-1 hormone. Treatment options include surgery, medication and radiation or a combination of these. If untreated, acromegaly may cause Altered facial Enlargement of the Type 2 Intense Joint Respiratory Cardiac Cerebrovascular Enlarged appearance hands and feet diabetes headaches pain disorders disease disease organs Octreotide and lanreotide Potential addressable ~90% of these patients are injections are broadly used as patient population of treated at fewer than 1,000 z first-line pharmacological ~8,000 patients in medical centers treatments the U.S.* The global market for SSAs in the treatment of acromegaly is estimated at ~$800 million with U.S. estimated at ~$400 million *Company estimate based on available data. 5 Injections Carry Significant Treatment Burdens1 Pain 70% experience pain during injection; half of these experienced continuing pain days later Injection Site Hardness (48%), nodules (38%), swelling (28%), bruising Reactions (16%) and inflammation (7%) Suboptimal 52% report symptoms worsen toward the end of the Symptom Control monthly dosing interval Emotional Impact 36% feel loss of independence due to chronic injections Lost Workdays 16% regularly miss work for injections (averages 11 days/year) 1Strasburger et al. Patient reported outcomes of parenteral somatostatin analogue injections in 195 patients with acromegaly. Eur J Endocrinol. 2016 6 Mar;174(3):355-62. MYCAPSSA® First and only FDA-approved oral SSA for acromegaly; developed using TPE Expected Drivers for a Differentiated and Targeted Q4 2020 U.S. Launch SSA-treated acromegaly patients are readily identifiable and are managed by a small number of endocrinologists Priced competitively - significant advancement for payers, patients, and the healthcare system Octreotide is well known and has been used for ~30 years Solution for patients who prefer oral treatment options Strong and informed acromegaly patient community 8 Commercial Launch Strategy Acromegaly Market Overview ~1,000 Target Accounts Pituitary Centers Regional Referral Centers High Volume Community Endocrinologists Other Community Endocrinologists ~90% of patients receiving injectable SSA therapies are treated at fewer than 1,000 medical practices Promotional Strategy Initial sales team focused on top tier clinical accounts now in the field Promote MYCAPSSA, identify and enroll patients, adapt programs and resources Expand to ~ 45-person sales, market access and patient services team as conditions normalize for full U.S. launch 9 Top Tier Commercial and Medical Leaders in Place Anand Varadan | Chief Commercial Officer Built commercial organization and successfully launched orphan oncology drug for Karyopharm Therapeutics as CCO (2018 to 2019)

General Management at Amgen in U.S. and internationally across numerous therapeutic areas (1999-2015) Derek Brown | Head of Marketing Led the global team responsible for the commercialization of Ultomiris ® (Alexion) in two ultra-rare hematology diseases (PNH and aHUS) and held commercial leadership roles at Boehringer Ingelheim Jim Dion | Head of Sales Held Sales leadership roles at Tercica and Synageva; Ipsen; Head of US Patient Services at Akcea

Launched Somatuline Depot at Ipsen Scott McConnell | Head of Medical Affairs Built and led multiple Medical Affairs organizations at Kaleido Biosciences, Alkermes, and Cubist Pharmaceuticals / Merck & Co. Dan Thornton | Head of Market Access and Patient Services Held Market Access roles, including leadership roles, at Flexion Therapeutics, Shire, Targanta Therapeutics, Therion Biologics, Biogen Idec, and Johnson & Johnson 10 Comprehensive Multichannel Digital Campaign MYCAPSSA is the first and only FDA-approved oral somatostatin analog (SSA) for appropriate patients with acromegaly, providing effective and consistent biochemical control while freeing patients from the burden of injections. Engage HCPs Peer to Peer Paid Search Paid Social Programmatic Display Point of Decision Activate Patients Paid Search Patient Ambassadors Paid Social Programmatic Display 11 Pricing Designed to Support Broad Payer Coverage Commercial Medicare 25% MYCAPSSA: Compelling Value for Payers 57% Oral option seen as a critical unmet need

SSAs already reimbursed and in payers' budget

MYCAPSSA pricing designed to facilitate broad access Wholesale Acquisition Cost (WAC) Intended to deliver of $5,152 for 28-day supply at 40 mg significant value to starting dose (linear pricing for 60 mg patients and healthcare and 80 mg) system Payer Mix* Medicaid /Other 18% Anticipate payers will cover MYCAPSSA comparably to SSA injectables *Company estimates based on 2019 claims data. 12 Chiasma Access and Patient Support Help patients with acromegaly get started on MYCAPSSA and support them throughout their treatment Chiasma case managers offer personalized patient support Dedicated Patent Care Specialist Financial Specialty pharmacy Assistance interactions Benefits Investigation Coordination with Physician Offices 13 MYCAPSSA Adapts Well to Telemedicine Minimizes the need for office visits Telehealth A prescription Mobile phlebotomy Home delivery consultation with communicated over for labs and oral the clinician the phone or internet administration 14 OUR SCIENCE TPE technology and MYCAPSSA clinical trials Validated TPE Delivery Technology Platform TPE enhances oral bioavailability, allowing for oral formulations of injectable-only therapies Capsules with TPE technology have an enteric coating to protect against degradation in the stomach. Once in the small intestine, the capsule dissolves and releases the TPE formulation. TPE technology induces the reversible expansion of tight junctions between intestinal epithelial cells, a natural process to absorb nutrients. Capsules containing TPE allow drug therapies to enter systemic circulation while excluding toxins, bacteria and viruses. 16 MYCAPSSA® Phase 3 Trials for U.S. and Europe CH-ACM-01open-label Phase 3 trial completed in 2014 CHIASMA OPTIMAL Phase 3 trial, met primary and all secondary endpoints completed in 2019 MPOWERED Phase 3 trial top-line data expected to be released in Q4 2020 Robust safety database included in U.S. approved label

Designed to reflect real-world clinical practice

real-world clinical practice Basis for U.S. approval

Rigorous placebo- controlled trial

Designed for EMA approval

Comparative trial vs. injectable standard of care* *octreotide and lanreotide 17 CHIASMA OPTIMAL Phase 3 Multinational, Randomized, Placebo-Controlled Study Eligibility Criteria: Double-blind placebo- Open Label Extension  Average IGF-1 ≤ 1.0 x ULN controlled (DPC) (36 Weeks) Confirm active disease (IGF-1 ≥ 1.3 x ULN) post last surgery Primary Endpoint Proportion of patients who maintain biochemical response

(average of week 34 and 36 IGF ≤ 1.0 x ULN ) Pre-defined Withdrawal Criteria (Both Arms) IGF-1 ≥1.3 x ULN for 2 consecutive visits on the highest dose of oral and exacerbation of clinical signs/symptoms

≥1.3 x ULN for 2 consecutive visits on the highest dose of oral and exacerbation of clinical signs/symptoms Early terminated patients followed up to 36 weeks on injections, per protocol 18 Primary & All Secondary Endpoints Met Endpoints Octreotide (N=28) Placebo (N=28) P-value MAINTENANCE of CONTROL Mean IGF-1 at end of oral treatment 0.97 x ULN 1.69 x ULN PRIMARY Proportion maintaining IGF-1 response 58% 19% 0.008 SECONDARY Proportion maintaining GH response 78% 30% 0.001 Time to IGF-1 > 1.0 x ULN Median >36 weeks Median = 16 weeks <0.001 Time to IGF-1 ≥ 1.3 x ULN Reversion to prior injectable 25% 68% 0.003 19 Octreotide Capsules Demonstrated as Safe & Well-Tolerated Octreotide capsules Placebo Subjects with: n % n % At least one TEAE 28 100.0 27 96.4 Treatment-related TEAE 18 64.3 15 53.6 SAEs 2 7.1 1 3.6 Treatment-related SAEs 0 0.0 0 0.0 Severe TEAEs 3 10.7 7 25.0 TEAE leading to study drug 2 7.1 1 3.6 discontinuation TEAEs of special interest 15 53.6 26 92.9 (acromegaly symptoms) TEAE: Treatment-emergent adverse event SAE: Serious adverse event20 TEAEs of special interest: e.g. headache, perspiration, joint pain, fatigue, soft tissue swelling CHIASMA OPTIMAL 48-Week Open Label Extension Data The mean of the IGF-1 levels for the population of all MYCAPSSA treated patients that completed the 36-week,double-blind placebo controlled (DPC) CHIASMA OPTIMAL trial and continued into the OLE (n=19) were maintained within normal limits at the end of the 48-week OLE period .

for the population of all MYCAPSSA treated patients that completed the 36-week,double-blind placebo controlled (DPC) CHIASMA OPTIMAL trial and continued into the OLE (n=19) . 90% of patients enrolled into the OLE that were treated with MYCAPSSA during the DPC phase of the study (n=20) completed the 48-week OLE period .

enrolled into the OLE that were treated with MYCAPSSA during the DPC phase of the study (n=20) . All patients that enrolled into the OLE as responders to MYCAPSSA (IGF-1 within normal limits, n=14) completed the 48-week OLE period and 93% maintained their response within the normal limits at the end of this period.

completed the 48-week OLE period and 93% maintained their response The safety profile observed during OLE was generally consistent with the safety of MYCAPSSA noted in the 36-week CHIASMA OPTIMAL trial with no new patterns noted with the increased duration of exposure . 8/10/2020 21 MPOWERED Phase 3 Multinational, Randomized, Non-inferiority Study Eligibility Criteria: IGF-1 <1.3 x ULN and GH <2.5 ng/mL Primary Endpoint The proportion of patients who are biochemically controlled throughout the RCT phase. A patient will be considered biochemically controlled if their IFG -1 Time Weighted Average (TWA), during the RCT phase is < 1.3 x ULN Randomization Completed: 63% responder rate per protocol as of January 2020 Key Secondary Endpoints: Proportion of patients who maintain or reduce the overall number of active acromegaly symptoms at the end of RCT

Acromegaly Treatment Satisfaction Questionnaire (ACRO- TSQ) at the end of the RCT phase *Non-responders at selected centers will be offered the opportunity to determine if they can respond to a combination of oral octreotide and the drug 22 cabergoline. MYCAPSSA® Patents Timeline Strong U.S. and EU Patent Position September 2029 Expiration of Formulation Patent (U.S. & EU) February 2036 Expiration of U.S. Issued Dosing Patent (EU patent approval pending) June 2020 June 2027 U.S. Marketing Approval Expiration of U.S. Orphan Exclusivity, assuming granted by FDA NOTES: Generics may enter the market at the end of the patent exclusivity and our patents may be challenged at any time; if a generic challenger wins a patent challenge, the generic can enter the market after expiration of regulatory and orphan exclusivity. 23 Key Milestones Timing (Est.) Anticipated Key Milestones Status Q1:2020 MYCAPSSA Octreotide Capsule NDA Acceptance from the FDA Mid-2020 MYCAPSSA CHIASMA OPTIMAL Phase 3 Study Data Presentation Mid-2020 MYCAPSSA PDUFA Approval (June 2020) Mid-2020 Publish CHIASMA OPTIMAL Phase 3 Study Data in Peer Reviewed Journal Q4:2020 MYCAPSSA API Manufacturing Supplement Decision/ Commercial Supply Availability Q4:2020 MYCAPSSA U.S. Launch Q4:2020 MPOWERED Phase 3 Study Top-Line Data 1H:2021 Planned MYCAPSSA EMA Regulatory Submission 2021 and Revenue Growth and Advance Pipeline Utilizing TPE Technology beyond 24 Financial Summary (In thousands, except per share data) Qtr. Ended June Qtr. Ended June 30, 2019 30, 2020 General & Administrative $2,644 $10,665 Research & Development $5,522 $9,672 Net Loss $(7,840) $(21,128) Net Loss Per Basic Share $(0.25) $(0.50) Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Basic 31,598 42,268 Dec. 31, 2019 June 30, 2020 Cash, Cash Equivalents & Marketable Securities $92,375 $67,087* Excludes: (1) $20.0 million of restricted cash; (2) $25.0 million received from Healthcare Royalty Partners in July as part of a revenue interest financing agreement of up to $75.0 million; and (3) $75.0 million from completed equity offering in July 25 Management Team Raj Kannan Mark J. Fitzpatrick William Ludlam, M.D., Ph.D. Anand Varadan Chief Executive Officer President (Principal Clinical Development Chief Commercial Officer Financial Officer) & Medical Affairs Drew Enamait Lee Giguere Shoshie Katz Gary Patou, M.D. David Schubert Finance & Administration General Counsel VP, Regulatory & Quality; Strategic Clinical SVP, Regulatory & Quality Israel Site Head Advisor Board of Directors Dave Stack Raj Kannan Todd Foley Bard Geesaman, M.D., Ph.D. Chairman of the Board CEO & Director Director Director Roni Mamluk, Ph.D. Scott Minick John A. Scarlett, M.D. John F. Thero Director Director Director Director 26 2020 - A Transformational Year Commercial Stage Company Clinical Stage Company Platform Company with Validated TPE Technology Well positioned for a robust launch of first commercial asset 27 Thank You August 2020 | NASDAQ: CHMA Attachments Original document

