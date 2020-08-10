Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Chiasma, Inc.    CHMA

CHIASMA, INC.

(CHMA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 08/10 04:00:00 pm
4.8 USD   +0.21%
05:34pCHIASMA : Overview
PU
05:24pCHIASMA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:37pCHIASMA : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chiasma : Overview

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/10/2020 | 05:34pm EDT

Chiasma Overview

August 2020 | NASDAQ: CHMA

Forward-Looking Statements

These slides and the accompanying presentation contain forward-looking statements and information. The use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "project," "intend," "future," "potential," or "continue," and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, without limitation, those statements regarding the company's expectations relating to MYCAPSSA for the long- term maintenance treatment in patients with acromegaly who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide, statements regarding the plans for and the commercialization of MYCAPSSA, including its pricing, reimbursement, payer mix and market adoption, statements regarding the data from the open label extension of the CHIASMA OPTIMAL trial, statements regarding the size and composition of the U.S. market for MYCAPSSA, the commercial or therapeutic potential of MYCAPSSA, including its ability to become a standard of care, and anticipated market acceptance of MYCAPSSA, statements concerning the company's expectations regarding the manufacturing supplement it submitted to the FDA and expectations regarding the availability of product supply, statements regarding the timing and success of commercial launch of MYCAPSSA in the United States and plans related to the number of customer-facing employees and the timing of their hiring, and statements concerning the timing of top-line results from the MPOWERED trial. All forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions by Chiasma's management that, although Chiasma believes them to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that Chiasma expects. Management's expectations and, therefore, any forward-looking statements in these slides and the accompanying presentation could be affected by risks and uncertainties relating to a number of factors, including the following: the content and timing of decisions made by the FDA, including with respect to the manufacturing supplement to the NDA the company submitted to the FDA, the results of any inspections of the company's third-party manufacturers, the company's reliance on third parties to manufacture API and commercial octreotide capsules, the company's ability to retain requisite regulatory approvals for the commercial launch of octreotide capsules in the United States, the timing and costs involved in establishing a commercial organization, and the impact the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic may have on the company's business, including its expected development, manufacturing, regulatory and commercialization timelines for MYCAPSSA. These and other potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors are described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, as well as in Chiasma's subsequent filings with the SEC. Undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statement, which speak only as of the date on which it was made. Chiasma undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Unless otherwise noted, all references to acromegaly market sizes are Chiasma internal estimates. This presentation is intended only for communications with investors. MYCAPSSA has been approved by the FDA for the long-term maintenance treatment in patients with acromegaly who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide, but remains an investigational drug outside the U.S.

2

MYCAPSSA FDA Approved June 26, 2020

MYCAPSSA is a somatostatin analog indicated for long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

Full prescribing information available at www.MYCAPSSA.com

3

Chiasma Overview

Commercial biopharma company

Focused on oral treatment options for patients facing significant challenges with injectables

Financial Position

MYCAPSSA® is now approved as the first and only oral SSA (somatostatin analog) therapy; potential to become the new standard of pharmacological care

Attractive U.S. commercial opportunity ~8,000 acromegaly patients* on first line SSA injectables

Acromegaly patients on SSA injectables face significant treatment challenges Differentiated rare disease commercial launch

~$87M in cash, equivalents, securities and restricted cash as of June 30, 2020

Additional aggregate ~$100M in underwritten equity offering and revenue interest financing tranche funded in July

Novel technology platform that enables oral delivery of select peptides Potentially attractive opportunities in therapeutic areas with no oral therapies

* Company estimate based on available data

Acromegaly U.S. Market Overview

Acromegaly is a rare disease most often caused by a benign pituitary tumor and

characterized by an excess of growth hormone and insulin-like growth factor-1 hormone. Treatment options include surgery, medication and radiation or a combination of these.

If untreated, acromegaly may cause

Altered facial

Enlargement of the

Type 2

Intense

Joint

Respiratory

Cardiac

Cerebrovascular

Enlarged

appearance

hands and feet

diabetes

headaches

pain

disorders

disease

disease

organs

Octreotide and lanreotide

Potential addressable

~90% of these patients are

injections are broadly used as

patient population of

treated at fewer than 1,000

z

first-line pharmacological

~8,000 patients in

medical centers

treatments

the U.S.*

The global market for SSAs in the treatment of acromegaly is estimated at ~$800 million with U.S. estimated at ~$400 million

*Company estimate based on available data.

5

Injections Carry Significant Treatment Burdens1

Pain

70%

experience pain during injection; half of these

experienced continuing pain days later

Injection Site

Hardness (48%), nodules (38%), swelling (28%), bruising

Reactions

(16%) and inflammation (7%)

Suboptimal

52%

report symptoms worsen toward the end of the

Symptom Control

monthly dosing interval

Emotional Impact

36%

feel loss of independence due to chronic

injections

Lost Workdays

16%

regularly miss work for injections (averages 11

days/year)

1Strasburger et al. Patient reported outcomes of parenteral somatostatin analogue injections in 195 patients with acromegaly. Eur J Endocrinol. 2016

6

Mar;174(3):355-62.

MYCAPSSA®

First and only FDA-approved oral SSA for acromegaly; developed using TPE

Expected Drivers for a Differentiated and Targeted Q4 2020 U.S. Launch

SSA-treated acromegaly patients are readily identifiable and are managed by a small number of endocrinologists

Priced competitively - significant advancement for payers, patients, and the healthcare system

Octreotide is well known and has been used for

~30 years

Solution for patients who prefer oral treatment options

Strong and informed acromegaly patient community

8

Commercial Launch Strategy

Acromegaly Market Overview

~1,000 Target Accounts

Pituitary

Centers

Regional Referral

Centers

High Volume Community

Endocrinologists

Other Community Endocrinologists

~90% of patients receiving injectable SSA

therapies are treated at fewer than 1,000 medical practices

Promotional Strategy

Initial sales team focused on top tier clinical accounts now in the field

Promote MYCAPSSA, identify and enroll patients, adapt programs and resources

Expand to ~ 45-person sales, market access and patient services team as conditions normalize for full U.S. launch

9

Top Tier Commercial and Medical Leaders in Place

Anand Varadan | Chief Commercial Officer

  • Built commercial organization and successfully launched orphan oncology drug for Karyopharm Therapeutics as CCO (2018 to 2019)
  • General Management at Amgen in U.S. and internationally across numerous therapeutic areas (1999-2015)

Derek Brown | Head of Marketing

  • Led the global team responsible for the commercialization of Ultomiris® (Alexion) in two ultra-rare hematology diseases (PNH and aHUS) and held commercial leadership roles at Boehringer Ingelheim

Jim Dion | Head of Sales

  • Held Sales leadership roles at Tercica and Synageva; Ipsen; Head of US Patient Services at Akcea
  • Launched Somatuline Depot at Ipsen

Scott McConnell | Head of Medical Affairs

  • Built and led multiple Medical Affairs organizations at Kaleido Biosciences, Alkermes, and Cubist Pharmaceuticals / Merck & Co.

Dan Thornton | Head of Market Access and Patient Services

  • Held Market Access roles, including leadership roles, at Flexion Therapeutics, Shire, Targanta Therapeutics, Therion Biologics, Biogen Idec, and Johnson & Johnson

10

Comprehensive Multichannel Digital Campaign

MYCAPSSA is the first and only FDA-approved oral somatostatin analog (SSA) for appropriate patients with acromegaly, providing effective and consistent biochemical control while freeing patients from the burden of injections.

Engage HCPs

Peer to Peer

Paid Search

Paid Social

Programmatic Display

Point of Decision

Activate Patients

Paid Search

Patient Ambassadors

Paid Social

Programmatic Display

11

Pricing Designed to Support Broad Payer Coverage

Commercial

Medicare

25%

MYCAPSSA: Compelling Value for Payers

57%

  • Oral option seen as a critical unmet need
  • SSAs already reimbursed and in payers' budget
  • MYCAPSSA pricing designed to facilitate broad access

Wholesale Acquisition Cost (WAC)

Intended to deliver

of $5,152 for 28-day supply at 40 mg

significant value to

starting dose (linear pricing for 60 mg

patients and healthcare

and 80 mg)

system

Payer

Mix*

Medicaid

/Other

18%

Anticipate payers will cover MYCAPSSA comparably to SSA injectables

*Company estimates based on 2019 claims data.

12

Chiasma Access and Patient Support

Help patients with acromegaly get started on MYCAPSSA and

support them throughout their treatment

Chiasma case managers offer personalized patient support

Dedicated

Patent Care

Specialist

Financial

Specialty

pharmacy

Assistance

interactions

Benefits

Investigation

Coordination with Physician Offices

13

MYCAPSSA Adapts Well to Telemedicine

Minimizes the need for office visits

Telehealth

A prescription

Mobile phlebotomy

Home delivery

consultation with

communicated over

for labs

and oral

the clinician

the phone or internet

administration

14

OUR SCIENCE

TPE technology and MYCAPSSA clinical trials

Validated TPE Delivery Technology Platform

TPE enhances oral bioavailability,

allowing for oral formulations of injectable-only therapies

Capsules with TPE technology have an enteric coating to

protect against degradation in the stomach.

Once in the small intestine, the capsule dissolves and releases the TPE formulation.

TPE technology induces the reversible expansion of tight junctions between intestinal epithelial cells, a natural process to absorb nutrients.

Capsules containing TPE allow drug therapies to enter systemic circulation while excluding toxins, bacteria and viruses.

16

MYCAPSSA® Phase 3 Trials for U.S. and Europe

CH-ACM-01open-label Phase 3 trial completed in 2014

CHIASMA OPTIMAL Phase 3 trial, met primary and all secondary endpoints completed in 2019

MPOWERED Phase 3 trial top-line data expected to be released in Q4 2020

  • Robust safety database included in U.S. approved label
  • Designed to reflect real-world clinical practice
  • Basis for U.S. approval
  • Rigorous placebo- controlled trial
  • Designed for EMA approval
  • Comparative trial vs. injectable standard of care*

*octreotide and lanreotide

17

CHIASMA OPTIMAL Phase 3

Multinational, Randomized, Placebo-Controlled Study

Eligibility Criteria:

Double-blind placebo-

Open Label Extension

Average IGF-1 ≤ 1.0 x ULN

controlled (DPC) (36 Weeks)

  • Confirm active disease (IGF-1 ≥ 1.3 x ULN) post last surgery

Primary Endpoint

  • Proportion of patients who maintain biochemical response
    (average of week 34 and 36 IGF ≤ 1.0 x ULN )

Pre-defined Withdrawal Criteria (Both Arms)

  • IGF-1≥1.3 x ULN for 2 consecutive visits on the highest dose of oral and exacerbation of clinical signs/symptoms
  • Early terminated patients followed up to 36 weeks on injections, per protocol

18

Primary & All Secondary Endpoints Met

Endpoints

Octreotide (N=28)

Placebo (N=28)

P-value

MAINTENANCE of CONTROL

Mean IGF-1 at end of oral treatment

0.97 x ULN

1.69 x ULN

PRIMARY

Proportion maintaining IGF-1 response

58%

19%

0.008

SECONDARY

Proportion maintaining GH response

78%

30%

0.001

Time to IGF-1 > 1.0 x ULN

Median >36 weeks

Median = 16 weeks

<0.001

Time to IGF-1 ≥ 1.3 x ULN

Reversion to prior injectable

25%

68%

0.003

19

Octreotide Capsules Demonstrated as Safe & Well-Tolerated

Octreotide capsules

Placebo

Subjects with:

n

%

n

%

At least one TEAE

28

100.0

27

96.4

Treatment-related TEAE

18

64.3

15

53.6

SAEs

2

7.1

1

3.6

Treatment-related SAEs

0

0.0

0

0.0

Severe TEAEs

3

10.7

7

25.0

TEAE leading to study drug

2

7.1

1

3.6

discontinuation

TEAEs of special interest

15

53.6

26

92.9

(acromegaly symptoms)

TEAE: Treatment-emergent adverse event

SAE: Serious adverse event20

TEAEs of special interest: e.g. headache, perspiration, joint pain, fatigue, soft tissue swelling

CHIASMA OPTIMAL 48-Week Open Label Extension Data

  • The mean of the IGF-1levels for the population of all MYCAPSSA treated patients that completed the 36-week,double-blind placebo controlled (DPC) CHIASMA OPTIMAL trial and continued into the OLE (n=19) were maintained within normal limits at the end of the 48-weekOLE period.
  • 90% of patients enrolled into the OLE that were treated with MYCAPSSA during the DPC phase of the study (n=20) completed the 48-weekOLE period.
  • All patients that enrolled into the OLE as responders to MYCAPSSA (IGF-1within normal limits, n=14) completed the 48-week OLE period and 93% maintained their response within the normal limits at the end of this period.
  • The safety profile observed during OLE was generally consistent with the safety of MYCAPSSA noted in the 36-week CHIASMA OPTIMAL trial with no new patterns noted with the increased duration of exposure.

8/10/2020

21

MPOWERED Phase 3

Multinational, Randomized, Non-inferiority Study

Eligibility Criteria:

  • IGF-1<1.3 x ULN and GH <2.5 ng/mL

Primary Endpoint

  • The proportion of patients who are biochemically controlled throughout the RCT phase. A patient will be considered biochemically controlled if their IFG -1 Time Weighted Average (TWA), during the RCT phase is < 1.3 x ULN

Randomization Completed:

  • 63% responder rate per protocol as of January 2020

Key Secondary Endpoints:

  • Proportion of patients who maintain or reduce the overall number of active acromegaly symptoms at the end of RCT
  • Acromegaly Treatment Satisfaction Questionnaire (ACRO- TSQ) at the end of the RCT phase

*Non-responders at selected centers will be offered the opportunity to determine if they can respond to a combination of oral octreotide and the drug

22

cabergoline.

MYCAPSSA® Patents Timeline

Strong U.S. and EU Patent Position

September 2029

Expiration of Formulation Patent (U.S. & EU)

February 2036

Expiration of U.S. Issued Dosing Patent (EU patent approval pending)

June 2020

June 2027

U.S. Marketing Approval

Expiration of U.S. Orphan Exclusivity,

assuming granted by FDA

NOTES: Generics may enter the market at the end of the patent exclusivity and our patents may be challenged at any time; if a generic challenger wins a patent

challenge, the generic can enter the market after expiration of regulatory and orphan exclusivity.

23

Key Milestones

Timing (Est.)

Anticipated Key Milestones

Status

Q1:2020

MYCAPSSA Octreotide Capsule NDA Acceptance from the FDA

Mid-2020

MYCAPSSA CHIASMA OPTIMAL Phase 3 Study Data Presentation

Mid-2020

MYCAPSSA PDUFA Approval (June 2020)

Mid-2020

Publish CHIASMA OPTIMAL Phase 3 Study Data

in Peer Reviewed Journal

Q4:2020

MYCAPSSA API Manufacturing Supplement Decision/

Commercial Supply Availability

Q4:2020

MYCAPSSA U.S. Launch

Q4:2020

MPOWERED Phase 3 Study Top-Line Data

1H:2021

Planned MYCAPSSA EMA Regulatory Submission

2021 and

Revenue Growth and Advance Pipeline Utilizing TPE Technology

beyond

24

Financial Summary

(In thousands, except per share data)

Qtr. Ended June

Qtr. Ended June

30, 2019

30, 2020

General & Administrative

$2,644

$10,665

Research & Development

$5,522

$9,672

Net Loss

$(7,840)

$(21,128)

Net Loss Per Basic Share

$(0.25)

$(0.50)

Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Basic

31,598

42,268

Dec. 31, 2019

June 30, 2020

Cash, Cash Equivalents & Marketable Securities

$92,375

$67,087*

  • Excludes: (1) $20.0 million of restricted cash; (2) $25.0 million received from Healthcare Royalty Partners in July as part of a revenue interest financing agreement of up to $75.0 million; and (3) $75.0 million from completed equity offering in July

25

Management Team

Raj Kannan

Mark J. Fitzpatrick

William Ludlam, M.D., Ph.D.

Anand Varadan

Chief Executive Officer

President (Principal

Clinical Development

Chief Commercial Officer

Financial Officer)

& Medical Affairs

Drew Enamait

Lee Giguere

Shoshie Katz

Gary Patou, M.D.

David Schubert

Finance & Administration

General Counsel

VP, Regulatory & Quality;

Strategic Clinical

SVP, Regulatory & Quality

Israel Site Head

Advisor

Board of Directors

Dave Stack

Raj Kannan

Todd Foley

Bard Geesaman, M.D., Ph.D.

Chairman of the Board

CEO & Director

Director

Director

Roni Mamluk, Ph.D.

Scott Minick

John A. Scarlett, M.D.

John F. Thero

Director

Director

Director

Director

26

2020 - A Transformational Year

Commercial Stage

Company

Clinical Stage

Company

Platform Company with Validated TPE Technology

Well positioned for a robust launch of first commercial asset

27

Thank You

August 2020 | NASDAQ: CHMA

Disclaimer

Chiasma Inc. published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 21:33:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on CHIASMA, INC.
05:34pCHIASMA : Overview
PU
05:24pCHIASMA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
04:37pCHIASMA : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:28pCHIASMA, INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..
AQ
04:06pChiasma Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results and Significant Progress on Launc..
GL
08/03Chiasma to Report Second Quarter 2020 Results on August 10
GL
07/27Chiasma Announces 48-Week Safety and Efficacy Data from the Open-Label Extens..
GL
07/02CHIASMA, INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financi..
AQ
07/01CHIASMA : Announces Pricing of a Public Offering of $70 Million of Common Stock ..
AQ
06/30Chiasma Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock and Pre-Funded War..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2,89 M - -
Net income 2020 -62,8 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,55x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 262 M 262 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 90,7x
Capi. / Sales 2021 7,52x
Nbr of Employees 49
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart CHIASMA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Chiasma, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHIASMA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 16,25 $
Last Close Price 4,79 $
Spread / Highest target 297%
Spread / Average Target 239%
Spread / Lowest Target 130%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Raj Kannan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark J. Fitzpatrick President & Chief Financial Officer
David M. Stack Chairman
William Ludlam Senior VP-Clinical Development & Medical Affairs
David Plante Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHIASMA, INC.-3.43%262
CSL LIMITED1.36%89 334
BIOGEN INC.3.03%48 398
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.78.06%42 742
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO.,LTD.222.55%36 982
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.68.68%29 772
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group