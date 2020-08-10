Chiasma : Overview

These slides and the accompanying presentation contain forward-looking statements and information. The use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "project," "intend," "future," "potential," or "continue," and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, without limitation, those statements regarding the company's expectations relating to MYCAPSSA for the long- term maintenance treatment in patients with acromegaly who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide, statements regarding the plans for and the commercialization of MYCAPSSA, including its pricing, reimbursement, payer mix and market adoption, statements regarding the data from the open label extension of the CHIASMA OPTIMAL trial, statements regarding the size and composition of the U.S. market for MYCAPSSA, the commercial or therapeutic potential of MYCAPSSA, including its ability to become a standard of care, and anticipated market acceptance of MYCAPSSA, statements concerning the company's expectations regarding the manufacturing supplement it submitted to the FDA and expectations regarding the availability of product supply, statements regarding the timing and success of commercial launch of MYCAPSSA in the United States and plans related to the number of customer-facing employees and the timing of their hiring, and statements concerning the timing of top-line results from the MPOWERED trial. All forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions by Chiasma's management that, although Chiasma believes them to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that Chiasma expects. Management's expectations and, therefore, any forward-looking statements in these slides and the accompanying presentation could be affected by risks and uncertainties relating to a number of factors, including the following: the content and timing of decisions made by the FDA, including with respect to the manufacturing supplement to the NDA the company submitted to the FDA, the results of any inspections of the company's third-party manufacturers, the company's reliance on third parties to manufacture API and commercial octreotide capsules, the company's ability to retain requisite regulatory approvals for the commercial launch of octreotide capsules in the United States, the timing and costs involved in establishing a commercial organization, and the impact the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic may have on the company's business, including its expected development, manufacturing, regulatory and commercialization timelines for MYCAPSSA. These and other potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors are described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, as well as in Chiasma's subsequent filings with the SEC. Undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statement, which speak only as of the date on which it was made. Chiasma undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Unless otherwise noted, all references to acromegaly market sizes are Chiasma internal estimates. This presentation is intended only for communications with investors. MYCAPSSA has been approved by the FDA for the long-term maintenance treatment in patients with acromegaly who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide, but remains an investigational drug outside the U.S.
2
MYCAPSSA FDA Approved June 26, 2020
MYCAPSSA is a somatostatin analog indicated for long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.
Full prescribing information available at www.MYCAPSSA.com
3
Chiasma Overview
•
•
Commercial biopharma company
Focused on oral treatment options for patients facing significant challenges with injectables
Financial Position
•
•
•
•
•
•
MYCAPSSA® is now approved as the first and only oral SSA (somatostatin analog) therapy; potential to become the new standard of pharmacological care
Attractive U.S. commercial opportunity ~8,000 acromegaly patients* on first line SSA injectables
Acromegaly patients on SSA injectables face significant treatment challenges Differentiated rare disease commercial launch
~$87M in cash, equivalents, securities and restricted cash as of June 30, 2020
Additional aggregate ~$100M in underwritten equity offering and revenue interest financing tranche funded in July
•
•
Novel technology platform that enables oral delivery of select peptides Potentially attractive opportunities in therapeutic areas with no oral therapies
* Company estimate based on available data
Acromegaly U.S. Market Overview
Acromegaly is a rare disease most often caused by a benign pituitary tumor and
characterized by an excess of growth hormone and insulin-like growth factor-1 hormone. Treatment options include surgery, medication and radiation or a combination of these.
If untreated, acromegaly may cause
Altered facial
Enlargement of the
Type 2
Intense
Joint
Respiratory
Cardiac
Cerebrovascular
Enlarged
appearance
hands and feet
diabetes
headaches
pain
disorders
disease
disease
organs
Octreotide and lanreotide
Potential addressable
~90% of these patients are
injections are broadly used as
patient population of
treated at fewer than 1,000
z
first-line pharmacological
~8,000 patients in
medical centers
treatments
the U.S.*
The global market for SSAs in the treatment of acromegaly is estimated at ~$800 million with U.S. estimated at ~$400 million
1Strasburger et al. Patient reported outcomes of parenteral somatostatin analogue injections in 195 patients with acromegaly. Eur J Endocrinol. 2016
6
Mar;174(3):355-62.
MYCAPSSA®
First and only FDA-approved oral SSA for acromegaly; developed using TPE
Expected Drivers for a Differentiated and Targeted Q4 2020 U.S. Launch
SSA-treated acromegaly patients are readily identifiable and are managed by a small number of endocrinologists
Priced competitively - significant advancement for payers, patients, and the healthcare system
Octreotide is well known and has been used for
~30 years
Solution for patients who prefer oral treatment options
Strong and informed acromegaly patient community
8
Commercial Launch Strategy
Acromegaly Market Overview
~1,000 Target Accounts
Pituitary
Centers
Regional Referral
Centers
High Volume Community
Endocrinologists
Other Community Endocrinologists
~90% of patients receiving injectable SSA
therapies are treated at fewer than 1,000 medical practices
Promotional Strategy
Initial sales team focused on top tier clinical accounts now in the field
Promote MYCAPSSA, identify and enroll patients, adapt programs and resources
Expand to ~ 45-person sales, market access and patient services team as conditions normalize for full U.S. launch
9
Top Tier Commercial and Medical Leaders in Place
Anand Varadan| Chief Commercial Officer
Built commercial organization and successfully launched orphan oncology drug for Karyopharm Therapeutics as CCO (2018 to 2019)
General Management at Amgen in U.S. and internationally across numerous therapeutic areas (1999-2015)
Derek Brown| Head of Marketing
Led the global team responsible for the commercialization of Ultomiris® (Alexion) in two ultra-rare hematology diseases (PNH and aHUS) and held commercial leadership roles at Boehringer Ingelheim
Jim Dion| Head of Sales
Held Sales leadership roles at Tercica and Synageva; Ipsen; Head of US Patient Services at Akcea
Launched Somatuline Depot at Ipsen
Scott McConnell| Head of Medical Affairs
Built and led multiple Medical Affairs organizations at Kaleido Biosciences, Alkermes, and Cubist Pharmaceuticals / Merck & Co.
Dan Thornton| Head of Market Access and Patient Services
Held Market Access roles, including leadership roles, at Flexion Therapeutics, Shire, Targanta Therapeutics, Therion Biologics, Biogen Idec, and Johnson & Johnson
10
Comprehensive Multichannel Digital Campaign
MYCAPSSA is the first and only FDA-approved oral somatostatin analog (SSA) for appropriate patients with acromegaly, providing effective and consistent biochemical control while freeing patients from the burden of injections.
Engage HCPs
Peer to Peer
Paid Search
Paid Social
Programmatic Display
Point of Decision
Activate Patients
Paid Search
Patient Ambassadors
Paid Social
Programmatic Display
11
Pricing Designed to Support Broad Payer Coverage
Commercial
Medicare
25%
MYCAPSSA: Compelling Value for Payers
57%
Oral option seen as a critical unmet need
SSAs already reimbursed and in payers' budget
MYCAPSSA pricing designed to facilitate broad access
Wholesale Acquisition Cost (WAC)
Intended to deliver
of $5,152 for 28-day supply at 40 mg
significant value to
starting dose (linear pricing for 60 mg
patients and healthcare
and 80 mg)
system
Payer
Mix*
Medicaid
/Other
18%
Anticipate payers will cover MYCAPSSA comparably to SSA injectables
*Company estimates based on 2019 claims data.
12
Chiasma Access and Patient Support
Help patients with acromegaly get started on MYCAPSSA and
support them throughout their treatment
Chiasma case managers offer personalized patient support
Dedicated
Patent Care
Specialist
Financial
Specialty
pharmacy
Assistance
interactions
Benefits
Investigation
Coordination with Physician Offices
13
MYCAPSSA Adapts Well to Telemedicine
Minimizes the need for office visits
Telehealth
A prescription
Mobile phlebotomy
Home delivery
consultation with
communicated over
for labs
and oral
the clinician
the phone or internet
administration
14
OUR SCIENCE
TPE technology and MYCAPSSA clinical trials
Validated TPE Delivery Technology Platform
TPE enhances oral bioavailability,
allowing for oral formulations of injectable-only therapies
Capsules with TPE technology have an enteric coating to
protect against degradation in the stomach.
Once in the small intestine, the capsule dissolves and releases the TPE formulation.
TPE technology induces the reversible expansion of tight junctions between intestinal epithelial cells, a natural process to absorb nutrients.
Capsules containing TPE allow drug therapies to enter systemic circulation while excluding toxins, bacteria and viruses.
16
MYCAPSSA® Phase 3 Trials for U.S. and Europe
CH-ACM-01open-label Phase 3 trial completed in 2014
CHIASMA OPTIMAL Phase 3 trial, met primary and all secondary endpoints completed in 2019
MPOWERED Phase 3 trial top-line data expected to be released in Q4 2020
Robust safety database included in U.S. approved label
Designed to reflect real-world clinical practice
Basis for U.S. approval
Rigorous placebo- controlled trial
Designed for EMA approval
Comparative trial vs. injectable standard of care*
*octreotide and lanreotide
17
CHIASMA OPTIMAL Phase 3
Multinational, Randomized, Placebo-Controlled Study
Eligibility Criteria:
Double-blind placebo-
Open Label Extension
Average IGF-1 ≤ 1.0 x ULN
controlled (DPC) (36 Weeks)
Confirm active disease (IGF-1 ≥ 1.3 x ULN) post last surgery
Primary Endpoint
Proportion of patients who maintain biochemical response
(average of week 34 and 36 IGF ≤ 1.0 x ULN )
Pre-defined Withdrawal Criteria (Both Arms)
IGF-1≥1.3 x ULN for 2 consecutive visits on the highest dose of oral and exacerbation of clinical signs/symptoms
Early terminated patients followed up to 36 weeks on injections, per protocol
18
Primary & All Secondary Endpoints Met
Endpoints
Octreotide (N=28)
Placebo (N=28)
P-value
MAINTENANCE of CONTROL
Mean IGF-1 at end of oral treatment
0.97 x ULN
1.69 x ULN
PRIMARY
Proportion maintaining IGF-1 response
58%
19%
0.008
SECONDARY
Proportion maintaining GH response
78%
30%
0.001
Time to IGF-1 > 1.0 x ULN
Median >36 weeks
Median = 16 weeks
<0.001
Time to IGF-1 ≥ 1.3 x ULN
Reversion to prior injectable
25%
68%
0.003
19
Octreotide Capsules Demonstrated as Safe & Well-Tolerated
Octreotide capsules
Placebo
Subjects with:
n
%
n
%
At least one TEAE
28
100.0
27
96.4
Treatment-related TEAE
18
64.3
15
53.6
SAEs
2
7.1
1
3.6
Treatment-related SAEs
0
0.0
0
0.0
Severe TEAEs
3
10.7
7
25.0
TEAE leading to study drug
2
7.1
1
3.6
discontinuation
TEAEs of special interest
15
53.6
26
92.9
(acromegaly symptoms)
TEAE: Treatment-emergent adverse event
SAE: Serious adverse event20
TEAEs of special interest: e.g. headache, perspiration, joint pain, fatigue, soft tissue swelling
CHIASMA OPTIMAL 48-Week Open Label Extension Data
The mean of theIGF-1levels for the population of all MYCAPSSA treated patients that completed the 36-week,double-blind placebo controlled (DPC) CHIASMA OPTIMAL trial and continued into the OLE (n=19) were maintained within normal limits at the end of the48-weekOLE period.
90% of patients enrolled into the OLE that were treated with MYCAPSSA during the DPC phase of the study (n=20) completed the48-weekOLE period.
All patients that enrolled into the OLE as responders to MYCAPSSA(IGF-1within normal limits, n=14) completed the 48-week OLE period and 93% maintained their response within the normal limits at the end of this period.
The safety profile observed during OLE was generally consistent with the safety of MYCAPSSA noted in the 36-week CHIASMA OPTIMAL trial with no new patterns noted with the increased duration of exposure.
8/10/2020
21
MPOWERED Phase 3
Multinational, Randomized, Non-inferiority Study
Eligibility Criteria:
IGF-1<1.3 x ULN and GH <2.5 ng/mL
Primary Endpoint
The proportion of patients who are biochemically controlled throughout the RCT phase. A patient will be considered biochemically controlled if their IFG -1 Time Weighted Average (TWA), during the RCT phase is < 1.3 x ULN
Randomization Completed:
63% responder rate per protocol as of January 2020
Key Secondary Endpoints:
Proportion of patients who maintain or reduce the overall number of active acromegaly symptoms at the end of RCT
Acromegaly Treatment Satisfaction Questionnaire (ACRO- TSQ) at the end of the RCT phase
*Non-responders at selected centers will be offered the opportunity to determine if they can respond to a combination of oral octreotide and the drug
22
cabergoline.
MYCAPSSA® Patents Timeline
Strong U.S. and EU Patent Position
September 2029
Expiration of Formulation Patent (U.S. & EU)
February 2036
Expiration of U.S. Issued Dosing Patent (EU patent approval pending)
June 2020
June 2027
U.S. Marketing Approval
Expiration of U.S. Orphan Exclusivity,
assuming granted by FDA
NOTES: Generics may enter the market at the end of the patent exclusivity and our patents may be challenged at any time; if a generic challenger wins a patent
challenge, the generic can enter the market after expiration of regulatory and orphan exclusivity.
23
Key Milestones
Timing (Est.)
Anticipated Key Milestones
Status
Q1:2020
MYCAPSSA Octreotide Capsule NDA Acceptance from the FDA
Mid-2020
MYCAPSSA CHIASMA OPTIMAL Phase 3 Study Data Presentation
Mid-2020
MYCAPSSA PDUFA Approval (June 2020)
Mid-2020
Publish CHIASMA OPTIMAL Phase 3 Study Data
in Peer Reviewed Journal
Q4:2020
MYCAPSSA API Manufacturing Supplement Decision/
Commercial Supply Availability
Q4:2020
MYCAPSSA U.S. Launch
Q4:2020
MPOWERED Phase 3 Study Top-Line Data
1H:2021
Planned MYCAPSSA EMA Regulatory Submission
2021 and
Revenue Growth and Advance Pipeline Utilizing TPE Technology
beyond
24
Financial Summary
(In thousands, except per share data)
Qtr. Ended June
Qtr. Ended June
30, 2019
30, 2020
General & Administrative
$2,644
$10,665
Research & Development
$5,522
$9,672
Net Loss
$(7,840)
$(21,128)
Net Loss Per Basic Share
$(0.25)
$(0.50)
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Basic
31,598
42,268
Dec. 31, 2019
June 30, 2020
Cash, Cash Equivalents & Marketable Securities
$92,375
$67,087*
Excludes: (1) $20.0 million of restricted cash; (2) $25.0 million received from Healthcare Royalty Partners in July as part of a revenue interest financing agreement of up to $75.0 million; and (3) $75.0 million from completed equity offering in July
25
Management Team
Raj Kannan
Mark J. Fitzpatrick
William Ludlam, M.D., Ph.D.
Anand Varadan
Chief Executive Officer
President (Principal
Clinical Development
Chief Commercial Officer
Financial Officer)
& Medical Affairs
Drew Enamait
Lee Giguere
Shoshie Katz
Gary Patou, M.D.
David Schubert
Finance & Administration
General Counsel
VP, Regulatory & Quality;
Strategic Clinical
SVP, Regulatory & Quality
Israel Site Head
Advisor
Board of Directors
Dave Stack
Raj Kannan
Todd Foley
Bard Geesaman, M.D., Ph.D.
Chairman of the Board
CEO & Director
Director
Director
Roni Mamluk, Ph.D.
Scott Minick
John A. Scarlett, M.D.
John F. Thero
Director
Director
Director
Director
26
2020 - A Transformational Year
Commercial Stage
Company
Clinical Stage
Company
Platform Company with Validated TPE Technology
Well positioned for a robust launch of first commercial asset