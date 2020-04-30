Log in
CHIASMA, INC.

CHIASMA, INC.

(CHMA)
Chiasma To Report First Quarter Financial Results On May 7, 2020

04/30/2020 | 04:02pm EDT

NEEDHAM, Mass., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHMA), a clinical, late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with rare and serious chronic diseases, today announced that it will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and to provide a business update.

Conference Call Details

Thursday, May 7th @ 5pm Eastern Time

Domestic:800-949-2175
International: 856-344-9283
Conference ID: 3434236
Webcast:https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/whqk8h8r
  

A live audio webcast of the call may also be accessed under "Events & Presentations" on the News & Investors section of the Company's website, https://ir.chiasma.com/events-presentations. An archived replay of webcast will be available on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the event. The archived webcast will be available for one year.

About Chiasma

Chiasma is focused on improving the lives of patients who face challenges associated with their existing treatments for rare and serious chronic diseases. Employing its Transient Permeability Enhancer (TPE®) technology platform, Chiasma seeks to develop oral medications that are currently available only as injections. In July 2019, the company reported positive topline data from its CHIASMA OPTIMAL Phase 3 clinical trial for its octreotide capsules product candidate, conditionally trade named MYCAPSSA, for the maintenance therapy of adult patients with acromegaly in whom prior treatment with somatostatin analogs has been shown to be effective and tolerated. Prior to trial initiation, the company reached agreement with the FDA on the design of the trial through a special protocol assessment. In January 2020, the FDA accepted the company’s NDA resubmission seeking marketing approval of MYCAPSSA in the U.S. The PDUFA target action date is June 26, 2020.  Chiasma is headquartered in Needham, MA with a wholly-owned subsidiary in Israel. MYCAPSSA, TPE and CHIASMA are registered trademarks of Chiasma. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.chiasma.com.

Investor Relations and Corporate Communications:
Dawn Schottlandt
Chiasma
617-928-5208
dawn.schottlandt@chiasmapharma.com 

Media Relations:
Patrick Bursey
LifeSci Communications
646-876-4932
pbursey@lifescicomms.com 

Primary Logo


