Chiasma to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 20th Annual Global Investment Conference

08/29/2018 | 10:06pm CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHMA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with rare and serious chronic diseases, today announced that Mark Fitzpatrick, Chief Executive Officer and William Ludlam, MD, PhD, Senior VP of Clinical Development and Medical Affairs, will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright 20th Annual Global Investment Conference, being held September 4-6, 2018 at the St. Regis Hotel in New York City.

Chiasma Presentation Details

Date:
Time:
Location:
Webcast:
 Wednesday, September 5
4:15pm Eastern Time
The St. Regis New York, Louis XVI B (2nd floor)
http://wsw.com/webcast/rrshq28/chma/
   

About Chiasma
Chiasma is focused on improving the lives of patients who face challenges associated with their existing treatments for rare and serious chronic diseases. Employing its Transient Permeability Enhancer (TPE®) technology platform, Chiasma seeks to develop oral medications that are currently available only as injections. In September 2017, the Company initiated CHIASMA OPTIMAL, its third Phase 3 clinical trial for its octreotide capsules product candidate, conditionally trade-named MYCAPSSA®, for the maintenance therapy of adult patients with acromegaly in whom prior treatment with somatostatin analogs has been shown to be effective and tolerated following agreement with the FDA on the design of the trial through a special protocol assessment. Chiasma is headquartered in Waltham, MA with a wholly owned subsidiary in Israel. MYCAPSSA, TPE and CHIASMA are registered trademarks of Chiasma. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.chiasma.com.

Contact:
Ashley R. Robinson
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
617-535-7742
arr@lifesciadvisors.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -36,6 M
Net income 2018 -32,2 M
Debt 2018 10,5 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0
EV / Sales 2019 0
Capitalization 56,1 M
Chart CHIASMA INC
Duration : Period :
Chiasma Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHIASMA INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2,50 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
Managers
NameTitle
Mark J. Fitzpatrick President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David M. Stack Chairman
Drew Enamait Principal Accounting Officer & VP-Finance
William Ludlam Senior VP-Clinical Development & Medical Affairs
Bard J. Geesaman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHIASMA INC38.24%56
CSL LIMITED59.08%74 743
BIOGEN8.46%69 034
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS0.32%26 736
GRIFOLS5.22%18 217
BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL10.93%17 764
