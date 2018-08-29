Chiasma to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 20th Annual Global Investment Conference

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHMA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with rare and serious chronic diseases, today announced that Mark Fitzpatrick, Chief Executive Officer and William Ludlam, MD, PhD, Senior VP of Clinical Development and Medical Affairs, will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright 20th Annual Global Investment Conference, being held September 4-6, 2018 at the St. Regis Hotel in New York City.

Chiasma Presentation Details



Date:

Time:

Location:

Webcast:

Wednesday, September 5

4:15pm Eastern Time

The St. Regis New York, Louis XVI B (2nd floor)

http://wsw.com/webcast/rrshq28/chma/

About Chiasma

Chiasma is focused on improving the lives of patients who face challenges associated with their existing treatments for rare and serious chronic diseases. Employing its Transient Permeability Enhancer (TPE®) technology platform, Chiasma seeks to develop oral medications that are currently available only as injections. In September 2017, the Company initiated CHIASMA OPTIMAL, its third Phase 3 clinical trial for its octreotide capsules product candidate, conditionally trade-named MYCAPSSA®, for the maintenance therapy of adult patients with acromegaly in whom prior treatment with somatostatin analogs has been shown to be effective and tolerated following agreement with the FDA on the design of the trial through a special protocol assessment. Chiasma is headquartered in Waltham, MA with a wholly owned subsidiary in Israel. MYCAPSSA, TPE and CHIASMA are registered trademarks of Chiasma. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.chiasma.com.

Contact:

Ashley R. Robinson

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

617-535-7742

arr@lifesciadvisors.com