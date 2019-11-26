Chiasma to Present at the Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

Log in
11/26/2019 | 04:06pm EST

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHMA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with rare and serious chronic diseases, today announced that Raj Kannan, Chief Executive Officer, and William Ludlam, M.D., Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Clinical Development and Medical Affairs, will participate in an analyst-led fireside chat at the Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference, which is being held December 3rd to 5th  in New York, New York.  Management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, December 3rd at 8:30 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the News and Investors section of Chiasma’s website at www.chiasma.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.  

About Chiasma

Chiasma is focused on improving the lives of patients who face challenges associated with their existing treatments for rare and serious chronic diseases. Employing its Transient Permeability Enhancer (TPE®) technology platform, Chiasma seeks to develop oral medications that are currently available only as injections. In July 2019, the Company reported positive top-line data from its CHIASMA OPTIMAL Phase 3 clinical trial for its octreotide capsules product candidate, conditionally trade named MYCAPSSA, for the maintenance therapy of adult patients with acromegaly in whom prior treatment with somatostatin analogs has been shown to be effective and tolerated. Prior to trial initiation, the Company reached agreement with the FDA on the design of the trial through a special protocol assessment. Chiasma is headquartered in Waltham, MA with a wholly-owned subsidiary in Israel. MYCAPSSA, TPE and CHIASMA are registered trademarks of Chiasma. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.chiasma.com.

Corporate Contact:
Dawn Schottlandt
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
617-928-5208
dawn.schottlandt@chiasmapharma.com

Investor Contact:
Ashley R. Robinson
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
617-775-5956
arr@lifesciadvisors.com

Primary Logo


Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -34,7 M
Net income 2019 -34,3 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -5,24x
P/E ratio 2020 -4,86x
Capi. / Sales2019 infx
Capi. / Sales2020 73,6x
Capitalization 227 M
Chart CHIASMA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Chiasma, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHIASMA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 12,40  $
Last Close Price 5,40  $
Spread / Highest target 233%
Spread / Average Target 130%
Spread / Lowest Target 104%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Raj Kannan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark J. Fitzpatrick President & Chief Financial Officer
David M. Stack Chairman
William Ludlam Senior VP-Clinical Development & Medical Affairs
Bard J. Geesaman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHIASMA, INC.73.63%227
CSL LIMITED47.66%84 039
BIOGEN INC.0.56%54 604
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS14.04%25 294
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO LTD--.--%22 038
GRIFOLS34.19%20 252
