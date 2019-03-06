Announcement regarding market purchase of own shares and completion of acquisition [PDF:23KB]

CHIBA BANK NEWS

March 7, 2019

Company Name: Representative:

Stock Exchange Listing:The Chiba Bank, Ltd. Hidetoshi Sakuma, President Tokyo (code: 8331)

For Inquiries: Takashi Makinose,

General Manager, Corporate Planning Division

Announcement regarding market purchase of own shares and completion of acquisition

(Under the provisions of its Articles of Incorporation pursuant to paragraph 2, Article 165 of the Companies Act of Japan)

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. has acquired its own shares as follows, under Article 156, as applied pursuant to paragraph 3, Article 165, of the Companies Act, and it has completed the acquisition resolved at its Board of Directors' Meeting held on February 6, 2019.

Details of acquisition

(1) Type of acquired shares Common stock (2) Period of acquisition From March 1, 2019 to March 6, 2019 (3) Total number of acquired shares 1,473,700 shares (4) Total cost of acquisition 999,947,500 yen (5) Method of acquisition Purchased on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Trust method)

(Reference)

1. Resolution of the Board of Directors' Meeting held on February 6, 2019

(1) Type of shares to be acquired Common stock (2) Total number of shares to be acquired Up to 10 million shares (3) Total cost of acquisition Up to 5.0 billion yen (4) Period of acquisition From February 7, 2019 to March 11, 2019

2. Total number of acquired own shares based on the resolution of Board of Directors' Meeting held on

February 6, 2019