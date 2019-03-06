Announcement regarding market purchase of own shares and completion of acquisition [PDF:23KB]

Log in
CHIBA BANK LTD

(8331)
Announcement regarding market purchase of own shares and completion of acquisition

0
03/06/2019 | 10:02pm EST

CHIBA BANK NEWS

March 7, 2019

Company Name: Representative:

Stock Exchange Listing:The Chiba Bank, Ltd. Hidetoshi Sakuma, President Tokyo (code: 8331)

For Inquiries: Takashi Makinose,

General Manager, Corporate Planning Division

Announcement regarding market purchase of own shares and completion of acquisition

(Under the provisions of its Articles of Incorporation pursuant to paragraph 2, Article 165 of the Companies Act of Japan)

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. has acquired its own shares as follows, under Article 156, as applied pursuant to paragraph 3, Article 165, of the Companies Act, and it has completed the acquisition resolved at its Board of Directors' Meeting held on February 6, 2019.

Details of acquisition

(1) Type of acquired shares

Common stock

(2) Period of acquisition

From March 1, 2019 to March 6, 2019

(3) Total number of acquired shares

1,473,700 shares

(4) Total cost of acquisition

999,947,500 yen

(5) Method of acquisition

Purchased on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Trust method)

(Reference)

1. Resolution of the Board of Directors' Meeting held on February 6, 2019

(1) Type of shares to be acquired

Common stock

(2) Total number of shares to be acquired

Up to 10 million shares

(3) Total cost of acquisition

Up to 5.0 billion yen

(4) Period of acquisition

From February 7, 2019 to March 11, 2019

2. Total number of acquired own shares based on the resolution of Board of Directors' Meeting held on

February 6, 2019

(1) Total number of acquired shares

7,401,800 shares

(2) Total cost of acquisition

4,999,940,900 yen

Disclaimer

Chiba Bank Ltd. published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 03:01:10 UTC
0
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 208 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 55 124 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,35%
P/E ratio 2019 9,57
P/E ratio 2020 9,20
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,82x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,97x
Capitalization 587 B
Chart CHIBA BANK LTD
Duration : Period :
Chiba Bank Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHIBA BANK LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 778  JPY
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hidetoshi Sakuma President & Representative Director
Norio Takatsu Director & General Manager-Operations
Osamu Kimura Representative Director & Vice President
Yuko Tashima Independent Outside Director
Yasuko Takayama Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHIBA BANK LTD10.76%5 248
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD6.67%197 740
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%85 651
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP13.33%55 719
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK22.24%52 399
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD3.34%50 023
